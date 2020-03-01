NDC expels Lugomo-Phiri, East chairlady over rebellion against party

THE National Democratic Congress has expelled its Eastern Province chairman Samuel Lugomo Phiri and chairlady Brenda Mvula.

In a letter to the duo, NDC secretary general Bridget Atanga stated that Phiri and Mvula convened an illegal meeting at Yambatula lodge where they encouraged members to leave the party.

The letter stated that the action by the two provincial leaders were tantamount to rebelling against the party.

“This action by yourselves amounts to gross indiscipline and puts you in bad standing with the party. You are further instructed to hand over all party property that would have come in your possession by virtue of your office to vice chairperson of the party immediately,” stated Atanga.

The duo is alleged to have convened the said meeting in an attempt to coerce members to defect to a named political party after a meeting in Lusaka with a named official.