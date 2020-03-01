We are paying the price of impunity

Chipata Diocese Auxiliary Bishop Benjamin Phiri says the harassing of innocent people accused of being suspected gassers must stop.
“Some of you when you find someone with a syringe you suspect that they are the ones who spray chemicals on people, that is ignorance of the highest order. People carry syringes for various reasons; others inject themselves because of diabetes. Now it should be yesterday we heard that former permanent secretary [Timothy Hakuyu] was killed in Gwembe Valley because he was found with a syringe in the bag when the man was diabetic. Let’s change, let’s tell our relatives to stop these unnecessary killings,” says Bishop Phiri.
The other week we published an editorial comment in which we stated that it was very sad that angry mobs were attacking and killing people suspected of being behind gassing incidents that have caused panic and unrest in the country.
The mobs have injured police officers, and damaged a police station and vehicles.
We urged the government and all our people to communicate rationally.
We called on all to show common sense and responsibility.
We urged all to desist from fuelling tensions in the wake of the gassing attacks that have gripped the country.
We called upon each one of us to desist from fuelling a climate of fear and confusion.
Our people have been deeply traumatised by these gassing attacks and criminal acts.
These gassing attacks are generating suspicions that are resulting in vengeance and instant justice. People are taking the law into their own hands. This is dangerous lawlessness that we must not be tempted to condone.
No amount of anger and frustration and grievance can justify such acts of destruction and criminality.
There can be no excuse for the attacks on gassing suspects. These are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
There is no justification for lawlessness and destruction.
No stone should be left unturned in addressing criminal activity.
Where people act with criminal intent, irrespective of their grievances, the authorities should not hesitate to act to uphold the law and ensure order and stability.
With several fake videos, photographs and messages, swirling on social media amid gassing fears, we reiterate our call on all to act responsibly.
We must act responsibly and stop disseminating fake videos, photographs and messages, especially on social media, causing panic and putting lives in danger.
Let’s confront challenges directly and earnestly, not through lawlessness, but through calm and lawful ways.
But what is happening is a result of the impunity this government has allowed in the country. Patriotic Front cadres have maimed and killed people with total impunity. And this culture of impunity is taking root.
This is how much this government of Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front has destroyed our country. It won’t be easy to change this. It will require tremendous effort to change things.
They really have failed to run the country.
