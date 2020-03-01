Zambian football is in ‘dangerous times’ – Mlauzi

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia spokesperson Tyson Mlauzi says Zambia’s number one sport is living in the most dangerous times of its history.

In a statement, Mlauzi said former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya’s bid to contest the association’s presidency shows lack of leadership.

Mlauzi has questioned Bwalya’s interest to return to football and wondered what else he is going to offer that he didn’t do in his previous tenure at Football House.

“We happen to live in the most dangerous times in the history of the country’s number one sport. This is because of the self-centred individuals like Kalusha Bwalya and lack of leadership in our government as they are pushing Kalu’s agenda,” he said. “The position of the FAZ president needs an individual who is non-political and football being number one sport that unifies the nation and having someone who is politically-inclined will divide a nation that is already divided.”

Mlauzi has urged the football legend to leave the stage while people are still clapping.

“Please let’s learn to leave the stage while people are still clapping and let him be patriotic rather than lose what he has achieved in all his years. Kalu needs to aim higher and the nation will support him because he does not need to listen to job-seekers that have surrounded him,” he said. “Any patriotic and reasonable person at this juncture will support the current president Andrew Kamanga’s administration. Kamanga has brought high standards of corporate in the administration of football country-wide that has given a lot of people hope. Currently the lowest teams in the Super League gets K200,000 compared to the K7,000 they used to get in Kalu’s time. Kamanga has laid a good foundation for all national teams compared to only concentrating on the senior national soccer team.”

Mlauzi has also appealed to the Zambia Police command not to be used by politicians and make partisan decisions such as retiring FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala.

“The decision made made by the Zambia Police to retire a patriotic and hardworking Zambian in the national interest beats all sane logic,” said Mlauzi. “Kashala has served the Zambia Police with dignity and honour, his selfless service speaks for itself.”