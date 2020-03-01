ZESCO FACES STERN POWER TEST

DEFENDING champions Zesco United face a critical litmus test with regards the top four stature when they host a resurrected Power Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola

Zesco’s quest for an unprecedented fourth successive Zambian league title has hit turbulence since the start of 2020 after a dominating start when they won nine straight league games.

But the new year came with no good tidings and the irony is that they have lost five, won two and drawn two league games and were before Saturdays kick-off fourth on 39 points, four points behind surprise leaders and Ndola rivals Forest Rangers.

One of those draws was a 2-2 result two weeks ago against Power away in in a rescheduled Week 4 fixture in Kitwe.

But they followed that up with a modest display away at fellow top five strugglers, Napsa Stars, where they lost 2-1.

Zesco coach George Lwandamina knows today’s match is a classic game changer considering the current form of their Copperbelt neighbours from Kitwe.

Despite sitting in unglamorous 7th place, Power have lost just twice under Perry Mutapa, winning seven and drawing three games following his appointment in late November.

Power quantified their back from the dead status last Sunday with a now rare stoppage time victory at Arthur Davies after outwitting ultra defensive title contenders Green Eagles 2-1.

Zesco’s will again call on their motivated veteran striker Winston Kalengo to lead in attack together with Kenyan John Makwatta, who will be seeking a fourth straight goal since his second coming to Zambian football.

But it will be in midfield where the combative Tafadzwa Rusike must convince where Larry Bwalya, Frederick Mulambia and Lameck Kafwaya have overwhelmed the best their opponent’s have had to offer.