Boxed in; no respite for mother Zambia, Part 1

By Melvin Chisanga

Have you ever gone through a rough patch in your life? I mean an avalanche of problems coming at you so importunately for some time, that you feel dejected and hopeless, and not a one-off kind of situation. Ever heard of the “it never rains but it pours” idiom? Has anyone ever felt like the “silver lining at the end of every dark cloud “ is merely a tranquiliser meant to cause someone to see hope even where there is not any?

There have been several calls from within the rank and file of both the ruling party and government for every citizen to endeavor to speak good about this country. Well, I guess that is the very hallmark of patriotism, isn’t it? It is a non-negotiable responsibility of all of us, who know Zambia as the only land in the whole world to which we have the right to belong to, to prop up the image of it at every opportunity. We all need to have vested interest in the well-being of our country. Fair enough!

But what if there is hardly anything good about our formerly admirable country to be spoken about? What if some people have not seen a thing that mother Zambia has done for them, that would deserve her their praise? From my viewpoint, patriotism, like trust or respect, only carry their true meaning if they are exercised within the context of self-motivation and convection.

Ever heard of the paradox of plenty? Living in the era of effective information flow, I want to take a risk and believe that by now, almost all citizens have awakened to the fact that Zambia is a rich country. At least from a natural endowment point of view, we have what it takes to be a darling nation of many countries, and such has been the case for many years. By now, many people have come to a painful realisation that our poverty is artificial, at least at GDP per capita level. The only problem is that we have been given the short end of the stick by politicians.

Perhaps our natural resource endowment is what has brought this untold misery that we are wallowing in right now. Ever heard of the resource curse? Zambia seems to have received the undiluted dose of the same. Even the one who pronounced this seemingly generational curse on this nation must have died long ago, otherwise they would have reversed it upon seeing the havoc it has wrecked on this beleaguered land.

Save for the fact that he was probably not yet born yet when this whole curse problem started, Seer 1 would have been the softest of the targets for the blame, seeing how he suits the character of whoever is tormenting this nation when he boasts of being a kind of a parasite that only gives its host a break when it gets tired. But since he claims to possess supernatural powers, and our own government officials seem to hold him in higher esteems than even the IMF, as they have been having some consultancy with him even at the time they have not wanted anything to do with the IMF, it may not be a very bad idea to call on him for help.

Despite being resource rich, the position that Zambia has found herself is one that no one would want to be found in. The story of her life is one that only those without a conscience can listen to from beginning to end without shedding a tear. She has tried to hold her own amid all challenges that she has been going through in almost all the facets of her being, but how long she will keep holding down the pressure remains to be seen.

In the wake of mother Zambia’s wedding with the PF’s party in 2011, there has been a noticeably steady decline in both the quality and quantity of anything and everything that is measurable. Talk of mother Zambia herself, all that remains of the formally fair looking woman that the PF took over from the MMD, is nothing more that bone and sinew. Mother Zambia has been reduced to a sorry site, pitying to behold, especially to those who not only know the things that have gone wrong, but also know the root cause thereof.

Gassing, Mukula deals, indiscriminate adulteration of forests, Bill 10, gutting of markets, fire tenders, ambulances, ambulances from America, NRDC land sale, Zaffico sale, 48 houses, fuel price hikes, soaring dollar rate, hunger, price hikes, FISP flop, retirees plight, Seer 1, $5m tollgate, ritual killings, political violence, diplomatic tensions, Eurobonds, tribalism, solar plants, load shading, Zambia Railways, black lechwes….

On almost a weekly basis, mother Zambia has been subjected to one or two of such topical issues as above without any respite, to such an extent that she is now boxed in. For instance, the state of the diplomatic ties that exist presently between Zambia and her major cooperating partners is not the best. Without having to mention names, it is clear that Zambia’s diplomatic relationship with some countries has been undermined by either the corruption involved in the administration of donor aid received from these countries or simply careless talk in wanting to put emphasis on Zambia’s sovereignty by our leaders.

What sovereignty when donor aid has been the mainstay of our national budget year in and year out? Seeing how our so-called cooperating partners have come to our rescue across all the sectors of our economy, I personally think our leaders have no right to have a conniption when these donors speak out on certain things of concern. At the barest minimum, maybe they could respond with much more civility and respect deserving those who have sustained our national budget years on end. Who would tolerate the sight of someone whose livelihood depends on them, abusing the aid given to them or indeed using it to torment members of their household with impunity, anyway?

In the area of security, Zambians are living in fear of both the criminal elements and the very people that have been assigned to ensure their safety by restoring law and order. With the police’s mandate usurped by political cadres, the government has in times of need brought in soldiers to do police jobs. To make their relevance even more questionable where they tried to control crowds, the levels of trigger happiness shown by our men and women in uniform cannot be overemphasized.

We have seen the deployment of military personnel to enhance security when the situation gets dire, but this has just brought a new twist in the security woes as the soldiers themselves have gone on rampage doing what they enjoy most,bgiving citizens military punishment and beating the hell out of the unlucky. Excessive force is looks to be the only modus operandi these men and women in combat are trained to use. What then, is the way forward for mother Zambia in this area of internal security?

Resulting from the poor security situation has been poor economic performance. Whoever came up with the idea of instilling fear in the citizens through the yet to be fully understood gassing terrorism, is mad. They probably do not have the capacity to relate the knock-on effect that gassing could have on the economy. Restricting the already stifled economy to day time operation, as people have to be at home early for fear of putting themselves in the gassers’ or soldiers’ harms way, has only increased the suffering and poverty. Such can only be the myopic reasoning of paranoid individuals who know social unrest as their only hope to ensure their survival in the coming elections.

With our annual economic growth rate having hit an all time low growth rate and while our so called leaders are ignorantly busy applying brakes on the wheels that drive the economy, the due dates for the Eurobonds, whose investments cannot repay the debts, are drawing closer by the day. What this means therefore, is that the government will still have to fall back on its already stressed citizens for the servicing these debts through taxes. Really?

Just look at how they have failed to harmonise fiscal and monetary policies. Look at how the contractionary policy they have employed to curb inflation, has further slowed down economic activity through increased bank lending rates. Look at the exchange rate of our currency against some major currencies. It has tumbled down to an all time low in value terms, making imports business which Zambian trading is dependent on, a nightmare altogether. Zambia is indeed boxed in and how long it will take her to get out of the dug out at the pace things are moving at can only remain an onlooker’s guess.

E-mail: chisangamelvin651@gmail.com