Current politicians only care about themselves – Muyoba

IT is a shame to note that the politicians of today have eroded the heritage that first Republican president Kenneth Kaunda left for Zambians, says freedom fighter Henry Muyoba.

In an interview, Lieutenant Colonel Muyoba said that current political party leaders could rule Zambia but they should realise that some of the things that UNIP was doing during the Kaunda era must continue with them.

“Current leaders should not abandon the peace, love and care for the Zambians they found in existence the way the MMD did,” Lt Col Muyoba said.

He observed that Zambians wanted a change and the change they wanted came abruptly, thus power was given to the MMD.

“In 1964, the economy, social and governance were in the hands of foreigners. But one most important thing to realise now is after independence, the economy was in the hands of Zambians. KK made very critical movements that nationalised all the key sectors. But in the last 20 years, MMD and PF have failed to do that,” Lt Col Muyoba said. “Zambia is now a class society where there is a class for rich people and a class for poor people. The current politicians do not care about the poor Zambians. All they care about is themselves; as long as they have eaten three meals per day, then that is all.”

The former MP for Shiwang’andu said it was the reason UNIP wanted to be on top of things in 2021 because it was not a party for the rich and it would reintroduce the Leadership Code that Zambians had been longing for.

And Lt Col Muyoba said it was surprising that those who were running UNIP were selling party properties that they had found.

He said UNIP had properties all over the country.

“It is against the norms of running the party. Leave what you found. If possible, acquire more so that you can make a name… The generation to come must learn about UNIP,” Lt Col Muyoba said.

The former governor further said Zambians needed a revamp and the state properties that were sold must be accounted for.

“It is surprising after a search that UNIP carried out, the majority of the properties that KK left have all been sold. Therefore, we are taking the matter to court to begin the investigations and we are hoping the police will join hands with the party and investigate,” said Lt Col Muyoba.