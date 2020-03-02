I knew Lungu wouldn’t make a good President, says Laura

HUMAN rights activist Laura Miti says she knew Edgar Lungu wouldn’t make a good President.

She says she actually feared late president Michael Sata more than President Lungu, “but EL has overachieved in the damage stakes”.

“I knew EL wouldn’t make a good President. There was no doubt in my mind & so I grieved as people insisted he was the one. I have to say though that I thought he would be incompetent but not harmful,” she wrote in a series of tweets. “I can’t believe the fundamental damage this presidency has caused to motherland. The educated voted for EL in proportionally high numbers too. They like to pretend theirs were sins of omission but zero. They were right here arguing for the humble leader while their cousins were dancing to dununa [reverse] at the market. I actually feared Sata more than EL. But EL has overachieved in the damage stakes.”

Miti argued that President Lungu’s aides are never responsible for the harm.

“The leader steers the wheel. The extent to which others choose the direction must be okayed by the leader overtly or covertly. It is President Lungu that has chosen the direction towards the ditch. Others can only do harm he does not mind,” stressed Miti.