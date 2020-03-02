Lusambo urges pastors to be gatekeepers in communities

KABUSHI PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo has asked the Church to be patriotic and help curb immoralities in society.

Lusambo said pastors in Zambia have underestimated themselves to levels of spectators.

He said pastors should be the gatekeepers in communities.

Lusambo said this during an interaction with the clergy at Bread of Life Church in Kabushi.

“Be patriotic to this country. You are the people that can change the immoral vices in society. If you tell the truth, people will listen to you,” Lusambo said.

He said pastors should not underestimate their responsibility in changing the mindset of the people.

Lusambo, who is also Lusaka Province minister, said the clergy were gatekeepers and guides in the communities.

“The government will continue working with the church to uplift the living standards and morals of the Zambians,” he said.

Lusambo said Zambia could only develop when it’s citizens were patriotic as it would stop them from engaging in immoral and unethical practices.

He said morality would not be achieved without the immense input from the clergy in the country.

Lusambo said working with the clergy was going to change the country for the better.

He advised the clergy in the country to make it their mission to change the people while they were in society and not only when they were incarcerated.

Lusambo said churches in the country were greatly instrumental to the growth of the country and human development.