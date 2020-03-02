Ndola High Court sentences woman 25, to death over mother’s death

A 25-year-old woman of Ndola has been sentenced to death by hanging for murdering her biological mother.

This is in a case where Hildah Zulu of Lubuto Township in Ndola is charged with murder contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

On November 26, 2018, Zulu murdered her mother, Rachael Kapambwe, after she returned home from drinking beer.

In her defence, Zulu told the court that on the material day around 19:00 hours, she told her mother, Kapambwe, that she was going out for a drink.

She said when she returned home the following day at around 09:00 hours, her four-year-old daughter told her that her grandmother was not waking up.

Zulu said when she rushed to check her mother in her bedroom, she found her facing up with her neck on the left.

Zulu testified that her mother was rushed to the hospital with the help of neighbours and 30 minutes later she died.

She said there was no way she could have killed her mother because the two were best friends.

But Ndola High Court Judge Yvonne Chembe found Hildah Zulu guilty, stating that she intended to cause the death or grievous harm to her mother.

“I am therefore persuaded that the prosecution established malice afore thought in this case and I find that the accused murdered the deceased with malice aforethought,” Judge Chembe said.

Judge Chembe said that Zulu was living with her parents and instead of appreciating their love and help, she tortured her mother by living a wayward life.

Judge Chembe said throughout trial, Zulu did not appear remorseful or hurt that her mother died, leaving her to conclude that she had no love for her mother.

“She gave her evidence in a defiant tone and did not appear to appreciate the gravity of the offence that she faced. Well, it is time to sober up now as the offence which she has been convicted on carries a mandatory sentence in the absence of extenuating circumstances. I, therefore, sentence the convict to death, she shall be hanged by the neck until she is dead,” said Judge Chembe.