Police warn, caution Sparks for murder, unauthorised use of military uniforms

POLICE in Lusaka have warned and cautioned Baba Kabaso Mulenga commonly known as Sparks of Chingola for one count of murder.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed.

She says the murder is alleged to have occurred in Chingola on the Copperbelt.

” The suspect has further been warned and cautioned for one count of unauthorised use of uniforms contrary to section 6 (i)(a) of the National Security Act Cap 111 of the Laws of Zambia.

He was apprehended on 26th February 2020 and he remains detained in police custody. Investigations have continued,” said Katongo.