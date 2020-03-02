Reform ECZ, ZP and Judiciary before 2021 elections – Sikaile

GOOD governance activist Sikaile Sikaile says it will be suicidal for the opposition to expect fair results in 2021 elections without reforming the Electoral Commission of Zambia, Zambia Police and Judiciary.

He says it will be a tight race because President Edgar Lungu wants to crash anyone who wants to stand on his way by using force.

“I am calling upon all stakeholders such as credible Churches, politicians, civil society organisations and activists to mount pressure in calling for the reformation in the Electoral Commission, Police and Judiciary before next year. Zambians should not feel safe without reformations in these institutions. The manoeuvres by PF are just too dangerous and if we keep quiet, it will be the end of Zambia,” Sikaile said in a statement.

“Intelligence officials have disclosed to us that the chances of the PF returning back in government are quite slim. The information I have been receiving within the Patriotic Front (PF) government is that they, are ready to face citizens if they happen to vote them out next year. My sources within State House have also disclosed that the PF government is currently procuring various military equipment in readiness for next year’s general elections.”

He said such made a sad reading.

“Why should a serious government create such an animosity towards its own citizens? We are aware that tonnes of teargases, and other military weapons have been procured. What is so disheartening is to learn that University of Zambia lecturers have not been paid for months and the PF leadership is busy procuring war equipment like we have a war in progress,” Sikaile said. “Last week, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano hinted on how next year’s elections looks like in what he tamed as a “tight race. Facts on the ground are that it will be tight owing to the fact that there will be a lot of intimidation by PF government as they have vowed to remain in power even if Zambians vote them out. This is the real tight race Mr Nshindano ignored to talk about. It will be suicidal for the opposition to expect fair results without reformations in the institutions I have mentioned above.”

He alleged that the PF was also arming its thugs and that “further plans to have PF thugs infiltrated in the security wings by means of giving them uniforms should be stopped forthwith”.

“Liberating this nation should be our goal as citizens of this nation. We need to work as a team of concerned citizens, or we perish together as quiet citizens,” said Sikaile. “Things are really bad more than what you can see outside. PF leadership is not banking on the vote by citizens. Their hope is in the using of force and this is coming to pass as they are procuring weapons to deal with citizens in case they try to retaliate of which is expected. Now is the time to stand firm and defend our country from criminal politicians who want to hijack the nation’s democracy.”