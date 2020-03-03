Judiciary has become an enemy of many African counties – VJ

VETERAN politician Vernon Mwaanga has observed that the judiciary in many countries has become an enemy of the people, with a few exceptions, like Kenya and Malawi.

He also regrets that African parliaments have been used for suppression and even to pass anti-people laws, using the tyranny of parliamentary majority.

Meanwhile, Mwaanga says going forward an independent team comprising eminent foreign and local persons should inquire into the “madness” of gassing – a new phenomenon in Zambia.

In a write-up titled “worrying signs on Africa’s horizon,” Mwaanga sad Africa was going through very difficult times.

He said Africans faced economic challenges, democracy deficits, high population growth, high unemployment, particularly among the youth, mediocre leadership and corrupt regimes which had allowed leaders to amass ill-gotten wealth at the expense of their people.

Other negatives in African countries, according to Mwaanga, include huge national debt levels which had become unsustainable, declining education and health infrastructure, shrinking space for press freedom, among many others.

“We even have African leaders who have been altering their dates of birth and tampering with their national constitutions just to continue running for office. We have had leaders rigging elections with the complicity of their compromised electoral commissions and then preventing those who have lost presidential elections from being heard in courts of law as laid down by the main law of the land – namely the Constitution,” Mwaanga said. “The judiciary in many countries has become an enemy of the people, with a few exceptions, like Kenya and Malawi, where the judiciary strictly interpreted the law even in the face of huge bribes which were offered to the judges, but rejected by them.”

Mwaanga said leadership decline, as Ghana’s founding president Kwame Nkrumah foresaw, was prevailing in Africa.

“Parliaments have been used to stifle and even to pass laws which are against the people, using the tyranny of parliamentary majority. When I met one of Africa’s greatest sons Kwame Nkrumah in Conakry, Guinea, in 1970 at his seaside resort, I used the occasion to ask him what he thought would be Africa’s main challenge going forward. His answer was simple and categorical; he said that ‘it is leadership decline, my son…” he recalled. “This is exactly what is happening in many parts of Africa. We have seen many African countries reluctantly come out of one party regimes to embrace multiparty democracy, including Zambia, but many of the players in this multiparty dispensation do not understand and are still confused about their own roles.”

Mwaanga said with the advent of tripartite elections next year, it was absolutely necessary for a number of electoral issues to be urgently addressed and resolved, to create an atmosphere for the holding of free, fair and credible elections, which meet international standards.

He argued that amending the Republican Constitution after little or no consultations with the main stakeholders was not the way to go.

“Increasing the number of members of parliament, when providing support to existing ones is already a major challenge, points to a serious misallocation of national priorities. Malawi, which has a population of more than two million people more than Zambia, has a Parliament of 193 members,” he noted, further decrying the ‘expulsion’ of opposition presidents in Chilubi Constituency last month.

“I have read and re-read the electoral Act and have not come across a provision in the electoral Act which says that when the Republican President is campaigning in a particular province, district or constituency, no other political party leaders are allowed to campaign there.”

Mwaanga recalled that during the days of MMD rule when he was chairman of the campaign committee, the Republican President used to campaign in the same cities with opposition party leaders like PF’s Michael Sata, UPND’s Anderson Mazoka and FDD’s Lieutenant General Christon Tembo – all dead now.

“We did not see any mischief in this. We saw it as a way of levelling the campaign playing field, for all participants, which is necessary for the holding of free and fair elections,” Mwaanga said.

On the economy, Mwaanga said it was in the intensive care unit.

“No one should pretend that all is well in the country. It would be foolish to do so,” he said.

“I would like to see President Lungu invite distinguished former ministers of finance like Ng’andu Magande and Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, to discuss and advise in private, how best our economic problems can be dealt with for the betterment of our country at large. These are patriotic Zambians and I am sure they will not decline such an advisory role.”

Mwaanga said to add insult to injury, the country was now witnessing “the senseless and so far unexplained gassing of innocent citizens, including school children, which is taking place in many parts of our country.”

“I cannot recall this kind of madness since independence in 1964. Our political leaders seem content to making accusations against each other. There is an obvious lack of trust among our leaders, which is understandable, largely due to the absence of national dialogue among our leaders, which was a common feature during the rule of MMD,” Mwaanga said. “Going forward, we should have an independent inquiry, comprising eminent foreign and local persons, into the gassing, which is a new phenomenon in country.”

He said Zambia needed regional bodies like the African Union and SADC to activate their preventive mechanisms and send their special emissaries to help Zambia’s leaders to meet and resolve most, if not all, outstanding issues, in the greater interests of peace and harmony.

“The preventive mechanisms in these institutions, were set up for this very purpose,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mwaanga said tribal and hate speeches should have no room in Zambia and that those who made them must be severely punished.

“They grossly undermine the national motto of ‘One Zambia, One Nation, which has served our country well since 1964. I can recall that our first president Dr Kenneth Kaunda, dismissed a Cabinet minister who had made a tribal statement, within a few hours after he had made it,” he said. “Where has the spirit of love, kindness, tolerance and forgiveness gone? What demons have come to our country, which was once regarded as an oasis of peace and tranquility?”

He concluded that all Zambians ought to examine their hearts and minds, so that they all become agents of positive change and progress.

“We owe it to ourselves and to generations yet unborn, to constructively contribute viable solutions to the problems our country is currently going through,” said Mwaanga. “We are stronger working together. The ‘we know it all’ attitude is arrogant and unproductive. Petty party politics are a certain prescription for failure.”