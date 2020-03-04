There’s grim news on the spread of coronavirus.
There are over 800 cases now reported in South Korea. Italy and Iran have 200 plus, probably significant under estimation. China has it under control with numbers falling steadily to around 400.
With Italy now affected, it will spread to Europe very quickly. And with Iran affected, West Asia, Africa and South Asia will soon be hit.
The economic effect of the coronavirus will be gigantic.
Nouriel Roubini is predicting “global equities to tank by 30 to 40 per cent this year due to the coronavirus fallout. We feel market can go either way.
For sure the pathetic responses from Italy and South Korea can cause a huge headache and death count.
The first United States coronavirus death has been confirmed in Seattle. Donald Trump has repeatedly called the coronavirus a “hoax”. And United States government response is in chaos, gagging scientists from speaking truth. The United States privatised health system is completely unprepared for this virus.
China feels the world can control peak in six months and massively reduce fatality rates. Shanghai has less than one per cent morbidity.
Iran is looking bad.
But Chinese traditional medicine has high success rate in way of treatment. China has sent large supplies of medicines to Iran.
As for United States, it is not only privatisation of the health system that is a problem. It is also the absence of scientific thinking of the right.
There’s grim news on the spread of coronavirus.
There are over 800 cases now reported in South Korea. Italy and Iran have 200 plus, probably significant under estimation. China has it under control with numbers falling steadily to around 400.
With Italy now affected, it will spread to Europe very quickly. And with Iran affected, West Asia, Africa and South Asia will soon be hit.
The economic effect of the coronavirus will be gigantic.
Nouriel Roubini is predicting “global equities to tank by 30 to 40 per cent this year due to the coronavirus fallout. We feel market can go either way.
For sure the pathetic responses from Italy and South Korea can cause a huge headache and death count.
The first United States coronavirus death has been confirmed in Seattle. Donald Trump has repeatedly called the coronavirus a “hoax”. And United States government response is in chaos, gagging scientists from speaking truth. The United States privatised health system is completely unprepared for this virus.
China feels the world can control peak in six months and massively reduce fatality rates. Shanghai has less than one per cent morbidity.
Iran is looking bad.
But Chinese traditional medicine has high success rate in way of treatment. China has sent large supplies of medicines to Iran.
As for United States, it is not only privatisation of the health system that is a problem. It is also the absence of scientific thinking of the right.