Micho contract awaits govt clearance

NATIONAL team coach Milutic ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s contract has now reached the office of the Attorney General.

Speaking to The Mast, sport permanent secretary Joe Kapembwa said the ministry is waiting for the Attorney General Likando Kalaluka to clear the document.

“We have requested the Attorney General to clear the contract, we have even informed FAZ accordingly, to the Secretary General to inform him about the development,” said Kapembwa.

“I can’t tell the timeframe but we just have to wait from the Attorney General’s office.”

Micho was unveiled as Zambia coach on February 3 in Lusaka on a two-year deal. His mandate is clear – to end Chipolopolo’s four-year absence from the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the Serbian inherits a team that has lost its opening two Group H qualifying matches of the current campaign and lies bottom of the group with no points.