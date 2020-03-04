Ndola mayor walks home

NDOLA City Council management on Monday evening failed to put fuel in the official Mayoral vehicle forcing mayor Amon Chisenga to walk on foot home.

But Ndola City Council public relations manager Tilyenji Mwanza said the mayor was merely exercising by taking a ‘walk’.

And PF Copperbelt information and publicity secretary Jack Muwema has expressed concern that the mayor can be subjected to walking home by the council.

Around 17:30 hours, Chisenga was seen walking home while the mayoral vehicle was packed due to lack of fuel.

Mwanza said it is not true that the council does not have fuel for the official vehicle of the mayor.

“That is not true. The mayor was merely exercising by taking a walk. He did not even walk a long distance before he got a taxi and went home,” Mwanza said.

She said the mayor had fuel allowance to his salary.

Mwanza said it was therefore a misunderstanding that the mayor walked home because the council did not provide fuel for his official vehicle.