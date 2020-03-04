We’re facing challenges in all aspects of human life, says Bishop Lungu

WE are currently facing major challenges in all socio-economic, political, cultural and religious aspects of our human life, Bishop George Lungu has said.

“Though we shout from the rooftops and hail this country as a Christian nation, there is no corresponding evidence in our lives to substantiate that claim,” he said. “Those who are truly converted cannot participate in violating the dignity of every human person and the sanctity of life, regardless of their status. Burning of human beings through mob justice is barbaric, unchristian and belongs to the culture of the stone-age.”

And the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops says there is need to be more proactive with the reoccurring incidences of calamities due to climate change.

Launching the Lenten Campaign in Zambia, ZCCB president Bishop George Lungu called on Zambians to be part of the national campaign towards charity.

Bishop Lungu said the appeal was not meant only for the Catholic faithful and Catholic organisations but also addressed to all people of goodwill.

“You know what the Catholic Church means and does when she embarks on such a campaign in an effort to reach out to people in need. With more reoccurring incidences of calamities due to climate change, we need to be proactive,” he said. “When nature strikes, it does not respect rank, colour, tribe, creed and status. Time to prepare is now. Time to give and help is now. Be rest assured that your contributions, regardless of the amount, will be channelled to genuine beneficiaries in a very accountable and transparent manner.”

Bishop Lungu said in the light of recent happenings in the country, people cannot ignore the fact that true peace abounds wherever there was justice, genuine dialogue and reconciliation.

“The ZCCB Statement on the State of the Nation, entitled ‘The voice of your brother’s blood cries out to me from the ground,’ issued on 21st of February 2020, addresses that challenge. Our Lord Jesus Christ summons us to pursue the path of peace in one of His beatitudes: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God’ (Mt 5:9). Since we all know that once lost peace costs a lot to restore, we must do everything within our means to preserve and promote peace in all spheres of our lives,” he said. “By divine providence, we are just beginning our Lenten Season, a time that helps us not only to prepare for the celebration of Easter but also liturgically helps us to relive the passion, death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. Lent is indeed an opportune time to pursue the journey of personal and communal conversion from any form of sin, cultivate a spirit of prayer and self-denial through fasting and intensify our efforts in charitable works.”

Bishop Lungu said the Word of God reminds people that: “This is the kind of fast day I am after: to break the chains of injustice, get rid of exploitation in the workplace, free the oppressed, cancel debts. What I am interested in seeing you do is: sharing your food with the hungry, inviting the homeless poor into your homes, putting clothes on the shivering ill-clad, being available to your own families. Do this and the lights will turn on, and your lives will turn around at once. Your righteousness will pave your way. The God of glory will secure your passage”.

He said what was being witnessed in Zambia was something never ever seen in the country’s history, not even during the struggle for independence.

Bishop Lungu said incidents of killings and reports of ritual murders and gassing of people in their homes had occupied space in both the social and mainstream media.

“What does all this mean for baptised Christians? It means that though baptised, we have not been truly converted and are not repentant. Though we shout from the rooftops and hail this country as a Christian nation, there is no corresponding evidence in our lives to substantiate that claim,” he said.

“Those who are truly converted cannot participate in violating the dignity of every human person and the sanctity of life, regardless of their status. Burning of human beings through mob justice is barbaric, unchristian and belongs to the culture of the stone-age. As a God-fearing people, we must also avoid participating in acts of destroying property and looting shops which probably have nothing to do with the gassing phenomenon.”

He said as the Word of God counsels, “If anyone says, ‘I love God,’ but hates his brother, he is a liar; for whoever does not love a brother whom he has seen cannot love God whom he has not seen’.”

Bishop Lungu said Bible texts abound that affirm the true status before God: “We are all sinners in need of God’s forgiveness and salvation (Romans 3:23). In addition, we also read: ‘Let the one among you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her…And in response, they went away one by one, beginning with elders’ (John 8: 7,9).”

“We are currently facing major challenges in all aspects of our human life, be it socio-economic, political, cultural and religious. Nonetheless, we know that God’s Word has the power to open our eyes and hearts so that we can renounce our sinful ways and embrace a new path of sharing, solidarity, respect of the rule of law, respect of human dignity and reverence for the sacredness of life, dialogue, reconciliation and love. In this way, we shall truly claim to be children of God,” Bishop Lungu said.

He said the launch of the Lenten Campaign 2020 was a local response to Pope Francis’ appeal made eight years ago that was to do ordinary charity work in a very extraordinary way.

“A classic example from scripture is the widow’s mite who was hailed by Jesus not because of the amount she gave but the spirit with which she gave her two pennies (Cf. Luke 21:1-4). Giving must not be a product of pure activism but a fruit of deep faith, that makes one become a brother’s or sister’s keeper especially in times of need,” he said.

“To help us carry out our Lenten observances of prayer, fasting and almsgiving, the Bishops’ Conference has designed some reflection materials for the six weeks before the Holy Week. As such, there are six weeks of this campaign and each week has a separate sub-theme that Small Christian Communities are strongly encouraged to reflect upon in the light of the Sunday readings.”

Bishop Lungu said the sub-themes for the Lenten period are: week one – unity in diversity; week two: role of the youths; week three: political violence; week four: political dialogue; week five: conversion and reconciliation; and week six: leadership.

Bishop Lungu said these sub-themes were to be discussed within the main theme of “The Word of God – A call for Justice, Peace and Reconciliation.”