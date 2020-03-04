Who said PF has come to stay – MMD MP

SERENJE MMD member of parliament Maxwell Kabanda has argued that the police service may be handicapped in terms of resources but that should not delay their investigations of the perpetrators of gassing that are in their custody.

He also says, “if you don’t want PF, vote them out. Who said PF has come to stay?”

Speaking on Joy FM’s ‘The Platform’ programme on Monday, Kabanda said the public was anxiously waiting for the response from the police and how far they had gone with the investigations.

“The opposition being accused of being behind gassing of innocent Zambians, I do not think so. It is not true. If citizens especially politicians start pointing fingers at each other regarding the gassing issue, then this problem will not be solved. All of us are affected by this issue,” Kabanda said.

He observed that Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba’s claim that he had known of the gassing schemes for five years should warrant the police to investigate him privately.

The PF national mobilisation deputy chairman official, popularly known as GBM, has yet to reveal information regarding those he says are behind the recent gassing incidents.

“GBM might have issued that statement out of his own opinion and that should compel the police to investigate the issue thoroughly,” Kabanda said. “This Zambia is our Zambia and if not careful, the peace that citizens have enjoyed will be lost in a short period of time. Let us unite. If you don’t want PF, vote them out! Who said PF has come to stay? We are heading towards elections and let us vote and vote wisely as citizens.”

He regretted that politicians, through hate speech and tribalism, wanted to destroy the peace that Zambians have enjoyed.

“I detest tribalism. Even in my constituency, I preach peace and people should not divide themselves. Every Zambia is connected in one way or the other. Let us unite and harness the peace. Let us not be like Rwanda. Even this gassing issue if not properly handed will cause a civil war. This country has been united for a long time and politicians are trying to divide us,” said Kabanda.