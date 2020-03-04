Zambia’s development path weakened by poor M&E and Statistics

One of the major problems facing our country presently is lack of evidence-informed planning, budgeting, decision- and policy-making. At all levels of governance and management (national, sector, provincial, district & sub-district levels), obsolete or tragically lack of statistics to inform critical development action has become the order of development life. This has to stop. It is not good for an economy like ours which is evidently chocked with a shrinked fiscal space. In the absence of statistics and other evidence to inform development processes, we leave emotions, moods, ignorance, personal connections, political affiliations and other subjective and dangerous reasons and underhand methods to influence development choices. I strongly recommend that Zambia should make an inevitable breakaway from past practices of maintaining a weak and fragmented National Statistical System (NSS). In my previous articles, I have also called for a transformational Government-Wide Monitoring and Evaluation System (G-Wide M&E System). The two systems can save Zambia from the current development pursuit marred with data irregularities and obsoleteness.

Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) uses data available from different authentic sources. In fact, data can be viewed as the life-blood of M&E. Since M&E helps to track and measure development interventions (i.e. projects, programmes or policies), data and information becomes critical for success. Currently, there are promising efforts to re-engineer the operations of the Zambia Statistics Agency (formerly the Central Statistical Office/CSO). These efforts are proposed in the draft National Strategy for the Development of Statistics (NSDS) 2014-2018 and the National Statistical System (NSS) itself. However, the current linkages and functional relationships between the G-Wide M&E System and the NSS are weak and fragmented. There are apparently no deliberate structural arrangements to strengthen the desired complementary roles and responsibilities of the G-Wide M&E system and NSS. Yet, a successful country system for M&E needs to be anchored effectively on a stronger NSS. Data and information need to flow between these systems and used in informing developmental decisions and policy-making processes.

Thus, I presuppose that not much progress will be made towards building and sustaining a G-Wide M&E system for Zambia’s public sector without having a corresponding functional NSS in place. To that extent, just as the country system for M&E is proposed to be strengthened by having functional elements in all structures of government at national, line ministry, provincial and districts level, so should the NSS. More so, focus should be not only on putting these M&E and statistical functions in place, but on their sustainable collaborations and integration. To have a responsive NSS, it should be enhanced in terms of possessing critical components such as data suppliers and users, other data producers and permanent training facilities for continued capacity building.

My proposal for a transformational improvement takes into account the current set up, in which the leadership and coordinating roles of M&E and statistics at national level are under the mandate of the Ministry of National Development Planning. This arrangement needs to exist for better collaboration and to cement both roles, for M&E and statistics. I equally propose strengthening the legislation at all levels to ensure that this relationship and functionalities of the G-Wide M&E system and the NSS are developed and sustained. This will entail having in place a common policy and law that spells out these intentions and functionalities. In the absence of a common policy direction and legislation, efforts need to be made to harmonise existing ones, because it is only when roles and responsibilities are clearly understood from a policy level and through legal provisions that the implementation process would be feasible and enforceable.

More specifically, on the supply side, the NSS plays a significant role in enhancing the functionality of the G-Wide M&E system. Currently situated under the Ministry of National Development Planning (as a statutory body), the Zambia Statistics Agency is responsible for collecting and publishing official statistics in Zambia (although with administrative data from other agencies). Statistics are collected using data collection methodologies and mechanisms such as surveys at national, sectoral and subject-specific levels. Suffice to say, there are notable weaknesses that exist between the G-Wide M&E system and the NSS. Some gaps relate to the ways in which the Agency supports the functionality of the G-Wide M&E system.

My view is that the current weaknesses should not be tolerated because the relationship between the G-Wide M&E system and the NSS must be self-reinforcing; otherwise it becomes difficult to implement a stronger country system for M&E. Focus initially should be on harmonising the current institutional and operational arrangements. There is an advantage on this front because both mandates are located under the same ministry. The Statistics Agency need to strengthen its role of backstopping and technically supporting government institutions and needy non-government actors on statistical issues. This will demand immediate capacity building of the Agency, which is currently fragmented and weak. Essentially, the availability of the G-Wide M&E system and the NSS presents a good starting point towards strengthening a culture of results in the public sector and among the citizenry.

As a priority, government would be expected to ensure that there are comprehensive synergies (i.e. structural, systemic, operational, and technological) between the two systems at national, line ministry, provincial and district level. To that extent, creating common, integrated and unified ICT-aided portals and databases will facilitate the strong linkages between the two systems. This will demand investment commitment on the part of government and other stakeholders. For instance, focus on skills development, ICT-aided solutions, champions, motivation to demand and use of statistical data and M&E information, and addressing institutional and systemic politics will be needed as the country transforms itself towards a stronger and successful G-Wide M&E system. By becoming an Agency, we hope to see a transformed, independent and operationally neutral statistical institution. This independence should however involve financial autonomy and technical operational rights.

Finally, I firmly believe that a stronger, integrated and interdependent G-Wide M&E system and NSS would form a solid base for a transformed and sustainable results-based culture in Zambia – as we get deep into the 21st Century. I reaffirm that both M&E and statistics are crucial for Zambia’s development path, now than ever before.

Dr Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm