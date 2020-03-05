Copper Queens brace for Lionesses

FOLLOWING a successful outing in South Africa where they set up base ahead of their Olympic qualifier against Cameroon, the Copper Queens look set for today’s final leg tie.

Bruce Mwape’s side are today set to take on the Lionesses in Yaounde.

Zambia Sports Fans Association patron Peter Makembo, who will miss the match, has urged the players to stay positive.

“First we are glad with FAZ for taking the ladies to South Africa and prepare for the game and now the game is today. They know what is at stake and we urge them to be positive in the game. We have come a long way to reach to this stage and we are very positive that the ladies will do their best” said Makembo. “There will be a good crowd for Cameroon because they will be at home. I have been trying to make my movements into Cameroon, I have not managed at all…but plan B is there we have some Zambians in Cameroon that will rally behind the team. We will be with them in the spirit and for me to miss the game it means a lot but we are standing with them in spirit.”

Winner over two legs will qualify to the Tokyo Olympics while the losing side will face Chile in a play-off.

FINAL SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Catherine Musonda (Indeni), Hazel Nali (Green Buffaloes), Ngambo Musole (Zesco)

DEFENDERS

Anita Mulenga, Martha Tembo (both Green Buffaloes), Jackline Nkole (Indeni), Rhodah Chileshe (Indeni), Margaret Belemu, Fikile Khosa, Emeldah Musonda (both Red Arrows), Lushomo Mwemba (Nkwazi)

MIDFIELDERS

Theresa Chewe (Red Arrows), Ireen Lungu, Mary Mwakapila, Judith Zulu (all Green Buffaloes)

STRIKERS

Hellen Mubanga (Red Arrows), Misozi Zulu (BIIK Kazygurt), Grace Chanda (Zesco), Rachael Nachula (Green Buffaloes), Barbara Banda (Shanghai FC).