Just Politics: Old is Gold

It is very interesting to observe that most people fail to understand that for any success or status we achieve in life, in most case it has nothing to do with our intelligence, or our ability to do something. More often than usual, we achieve greatness in life because someone helped us along the way. Somewhere along the way someone coached us or mentored us or even technically showed us how to be good at something. To quickly learn this principle, one can save wasted energy rather than adopting a try and error method in pursuit of excellence. Any kind of help plus hard work on the part of those who are determined to succeed yields incredible results, both in the real world and in the world of politics. This is why it is crucial for any so-called leaders or politicians to take a serious but considerable amount of time to ask themselves who can help them become the kind of a leader or person they aspire to be. I do not think that any leader would want to fail in their duties and responsibilities if they mean well for the people they lead. It has been my experience that the most resourceful reservoir of knowledge is people who have walked the path that we want or aspire to walk some day. The older generations of our parents and forebearers have seen it all. This is why even in our traditional setup, the older people teach the young ones the ways of uprightness and survival. Hence, it is no doubt that we can virtually argue that in any setup of life the words Old is Gold are true because we usually draw wisdom and learning from those who have experience. This is why people expect others to be wiser as they gain experience and grow older.

I believe that our government will do well to learn this principle and apply it in all that they do. It is painful to see that with all the hardships our country is faced with, our so-called leaders have chosen to be arrogant and neglect the one vital element of leadership, which is to listen to the people. This government can turn things around economically, socially, politically and otherwise if only they sat down and recognised that they have fallen short on the many promises they made to the people of Zambia in 2011. After taking such a humble and much needed introspection, the Patriotic Front government can then begin to ask themselves difficult questions such as; who can we engage and consult on matters of the economy, political disputes, foreign and diplomatic issues etc. To do such a thing may seem like a sign of weakness to many, but, in fact, it would be a sign of strength and has potential to subsequently reedmen the PF government from self-destruction. There is so much going wrong in our country today that any reasonable person can draw the conclusion that something within the government or the party in power has to change fundamentally. And in fact, some honest voices within in the PF government have come to realise that indeed the centre cannot hold any longer. However, in order for the government to do the right thing and continue to be of service to our people, I will suggest that the President and his subordinates do two things. Number 1, the Republican President of Zambia should engage a team of experts to rescue the economy that most people see as being in a free fall. This President must try to bring the likes of Ng’andu Magande, former minister of finance, Bob Sichinga, former minister of commerce, as well as other old guards or old giants who are experts in turning the economy around.

In 2008, Barrack Obama was elected as President of the United States and took office as president at a time when the US had suffered a worse economic crisis since the depression. The first order of business that President Obama did was to assemble a team of experts on the economy across party lines to get things moving, this is what leadership demands. This brings me to another issue, which some opposition leaders have alluded to most recently and that is the issue of bilateral relations between Zambia and the United States. For example, Harry Kalaba is on record suggesting that there is somewhat of a diplomatic problem between Zambia and the United States, citing an example of how the new Zambian Ambassador to the US has not yet presented his credentials to the US government, something that should have been done by now without any difficulties. Now, if there is any element of truth to such claims then President Lungu should do what his predecessor, President Michael Sata did to restore a major diplomatic issue between his government and the government of the People’s Republic of China. Actually President Sata took the initiative to engage someone who is a seasoned and prominent diplomat in our country, a man known to be a statesman even though he was at that time on the other side of the political spectrum from Mr Sata, and it was this man who advised President Sata to send President KK to Beijing. And due to the respect that the People’s Republic of China has for President Kaunda, they sat down with KK and discussed the two countries’ bilateral relations under President Sata’s government, including the elephant in the room, Taiwan. Again, this is nothing but the kind of leadership needed in any crisis. I can go on and on with examples of how tested leadership engages with others, especially those they disagree with for the sake of the country.

Lets us remember that our criticism of this government is not out of malice or ill feelings, but rather it is because of our love for the country. Therefore, we understand that issues of great importance to the country should not be taken lightly, especially those issues that do not only affect us now but has great potential to affect our future immensely. This is why I would again encourage President Lungu to call upon the likes of Dr Ludwig Sondashi and other learned constitutional lawyers to discuss Bill 10, and examine the pros and cons of whether moving forward with this bill or withdrawing it from Parliament all together. Unfortunately, what we are seeing from the PF government is the opposite of true leadership. Not so long ago, the PF media director Sunday Chanda went on a rampage attacking a renowned constitutional lawyer by the name of John Sangwa, simply because this man was articulating what he understands constitutionally. This is sad because in a civilised society and a so-called democratic dispensation, people should be free to share their views and opinions on any subject without fear or favour. This is the same way that chiefs and respected traditional leaders gather village headmen, who are in most cases older members of the society with a lot of experience in resolving any crisis that may have fallen upon the chiefdom. The President of the Republic of Zambia should emulate this formula; he should reach out to the experienced and older statesmen and women especially those he disagrees with just because our nation needs collective wisdom and collective solutions to move forward. There is an African proverb that says; “When an old man dies, a library burns to the ground.” This is a testament that indeed OLD is GOLD. We have a vast number of experienced political veterans and real statesmen that can and will give the President unbiased and honest advice on how best he can lead the country, but he has to reach out to them first.

