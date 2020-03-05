Kalu asks CAS to suspend FAZ polls

KALUSHA Bwalya has asked the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Lausanne to suspend this month’s FAZ presidential elections.

According to a letter by sports lawyers Paolo Torchetti Ruiz-Huerta and Crespo addressed to the FAZ secretary general, deputy secretary general and a Ms Nkanza, the lawyers stated that it will be in the interest of justice and fairness that the FAZ elections be suspended.

The CAS has been asked to suspend the Football Association of Zambia presidential elections set for March 28 pending the outcome of Bwalya’s appeal.

“In the interest of justice and fairness, we ask that the FAZ consent to the matter being held on an expedited basis. In addition, we have made a request for provisional measures that the upcoming presidential elections be suspended pending the final result of this case before the CAS,” the letter reads in part.

“We also ask, in the interests of justice and fairness, that the FAZ agree to suspend the presidential elections pending this procedure before the CAS.”

Bwalya’s lawyers stated that if FAZ does not agree to do so, they shall pursue all legal avenues before the CAS to seek this interim relief.

“I write to you on behalf of Mr Kalusha Bwalya, as his legal counsel, whom I copy on this electronic correspondence. I attach a power of attorney authorizing my representation to communicate on his behalf. The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has declared Mr. Bwalya ineligible to stand in the upcoming presidential elections. We have filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne (CAS), which is also copied on this correspondence, in order to vacate this decision and to have Mr Bwalya declared eligible to stand in these elections. Attached is the consolidated statement of appeal and appeal brief,” the letter read in part.

FAZ Electoral Appeals committee dismissed Bwalya’s appeal against the decision of the Ethics Committee which disqualified him from contesting the forthcoming elections on the ground that he failed the integrity checks.