Mopani unveils new executive for Nkana

MOPANI Copper Mines has unveiled a new executive for Nkana Football Club.

And Mopani, principal sponsor of Nkana, has split the position of vice-president into two administration and technical and two seasoned administrators Joseph Silwamba and Patrick Njovu have been retained in-charge.

Engineer Everisto Kabila has retained his position as president of the club.

Announcing changes at Mopani Central Offices yesterday, outgoing Mopani corporate manager Chuma Kabaghe said Mopani remained committed to sponsoring the 12-times champions and urged the new team to ensure they win this year’s league.

The new faces in the executive include businessmen Martin Sichembe and Hensley Bwalya as committee members.

Kunda Bowa is the new treasurer replacing Cecil Mutinta whose mandate has not been renewed.

Businessman Charles Chikwelete has also retained his position.

Others are Lillian Musenge, Mulenga Chisunka and lawyer Ticklay Mukosiku, Bupe Lubindo and Davies Mwaba who continues as technical chairman.

Brian Musonda, who is now Diggers Rugby Club vice-president, has had his mandate at Nkana not renewed and so is Alex Munasha and Boniface Siame.

“…for those that are going out and the rest of you who will retain the positions, thank you very much for what you have done for the club. Sometimes it’s not been easy, it’s been rough but leadership is tested when you are passing through rough times,” Kabaghe said.

She reminded the executive that Nkana was a big brand that needed to drive towards self-sustainability even in the advent of sponsorship by the mining giant.

“Nkana FC is a brand so, use this brand positively to make money. You need to keep setting the pace…don’t aspire for top four, always aspire to be top,” said Kabaghe.

Meanwhile, Kabila urged outgoing executive members to continue playing roles at the club.

New entrants Sichembe and Bwalya who are not Mopani employees pledged maximum support to the team with Mukosiku who is projects superintendent at Mopani urging the executive to treat their appointments as full-time employment to achieve desired results.