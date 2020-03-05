Stop victimising my son, Kalala warns PF’s Mukupa

JACK Kalala has called on PF national chairperson Samuel Mukupa to stop threatening his son over political statements he makes.

Kalala, the former aide of late president Levy Mwanawasa, disclosed in an interview that his son Chimbala Kalala who works for Indo-Zambia Bank, received a call from Mukupa, a board member of the bank, stating that his father had “gone ballistic”.

Mukupa allegedly called Chimbala following a story published in The Mast on Monday where Kalala was quoted saying “vote out these (PF) sycophants.”

“I wish to make an earnest appeal to genuine church leaders and servants of God to urge their members to pray for wisdom to vote wisely next year for credible men and women with brain capacity to take up the leadership challenge of our country. We need to do away with the leadership of a turtle shell and brainless sycophants. Zambia needs selfless men and women in leadership who will be there to serve the people, not themselves. Zambia needs men and women who will work to uplift the standard of living of the people. Zambia needs men and women who will work tirelessly to move the country, using their intelligence, from poverty to prosperity using the resources that God has abundantly endowed the country with. China, South Korea and Singapore have not developed using prayers but their God given intelligence and resources,” Kalala had said.

It is this statement that seem to have irked Mukupa.

Kalala on Tuesday drove to The Mast following the alleged threats Chimbala received from Mukupa.

He said the PF government should be finding solutions to problems affecting the nation instead of intimidating and attacking citizens.

Kalala said that his son, who is a PF member, started working for the bank long before the party came into power.

He said Mukupa should engage him directly over his political statements instead of attempting to intimidate him by threatening his son.

Kalala said the PF government had lamentably failed and he had the right to speak out when the government was doing wrong things.

“Mukupa should keep off my son who is also PF. He has nothing to do with my statements and he should not be victimised because of my political opinion,” he said. “In 2011, I campaigned for the PF using my own resources. Later, late president [Michael] Sata on three occasions, offered to appoint me. I refused because I have no intention to work in government or company anymore. As a citizen, I have a right to speak out when the government is doing wrong things. The PF have lamentably failed and their failures have affected our lives. As citizens, we have a duty to speak out, to call them to order or even to kick them out like we did to UNIP and MMD. To vote out PF will not be the first time and will not be the last time. Chimbala is my son but he is not me. He was employed at Indo Zambia Bank long before PF came into power. Indo Bank was not created by PF or Mukupa. He should not use my son to intimidate me. He should engage me directly. Instead of intimidating and attacking citizens, the PF leaders should be finding solutions to problems affecting the nation. But like I have said before, they have no capacity to do that.”

Kalala said it was not the first time Mukupa was contacting Chimbala over him.

“Even another time – I think it was last year when there was an article in The Mast – Mukupa phoned my son and he said ‘your father has gone ballistic’, that’s what he used. But I hear that today, he again phoned him and said ‘why is your father saying all these things’ and immediately he cut the call,” he recalled.

Kalala said when he served in government, no citizen was victimised for belonging to a political party of their choice.

Mukupa however said Kalala was just politicking.

When reached for comment, he refuted having called Kalala’s son as alleged.

“If you have a case, can you transfer it to your relative, even your brother? Who would let such a thing happen? That’s not me, young man. There’s nothing like that. Who can threaten anybody because of choice of politics or statement…? I hope you are not fabricating… Have you called his own son to confirm that I am threatening him?” he asked. “Young man, Thomas, are you out of your mind? Now I think I have a problem with you and not anybody else…I don’t even remember when I last spoke to that Kalala of yours. All I know, for your own information, all I know is that I am a member of the board, and my tenure is over. Where is the problem and in what manner can I threaten his own son?… I have not spoken with this Kalala of yours in that regard.”

Mukupa stressed that Kalala was making a political statement which “should be taken for what it is”.

“Mr Kalala is playing politics because he is a politician. His son is a professional. At what point would a statement which the father, which is political be attributed to a son who is a professional? … it just doesn’t add up,” said Mukupa.

And just over an hour after talking to Mukupa, Chimbala phoned The Mast claiming he had heard a rumour.

“My name is Kalala, I am calling you from Ndola. I have heard something, some rumour going around, that somebody is…there’s a report coming to me that somebody has threatened me or something which I’m not aware of myself,” Chimbala, whom The Mast had not yet contacted, said. “No. There’s no such a thing and I do not want to be part and parcel of what The Mast and my father are writing about. I don’t want to be part and parcel of it and if I’m going to see it anywhere in the paper, I am going to sue The Mast… And I do not want to see it because no such a thing happened. And I don’t know what The Mast is doing and whatever you are writing.”

Chimbala said he was an adult aged 44 years.

“I’m not a small boy, Ok. I’m his son but I’m not a small boy who can be dictated to or said anything about. So what I’m saying is that if anything is going to be written about me, then I don’t know because I am a lawyer myself by profession and I know what to do,” he said. “…Because I’m not part and parcel of what you and my dad have been writing about in The Mast….”

He said The Mast should edit issues rightly.

“So Mr Thomas I have kept your number here and we will be in touch when there are things to write about me. I will write things about me, myself,” Chimbala said. He said, at 44, he cannot be told what to do.

“…You cannot just involve me in that thing. So I don’t want that. If he has given you a statement to write, don’t include me there. Yeah, because me, I’m an independent person at my age. I cannot be involved into something else I don’t know, no!” said Chimbala. “You have been dealing with my father, so just write what he tells you and not me, Ok. So he’s got his own independent mind and at my age also, I have got my own independent mind. I have my own independent mind, I’m not my father. Him is Jack Kalala and I’m somebody else, do you understand?…You have gotten the side of my story…I have got my own independent mind and know I can belong to my own political party, I would not be advised by my father, to be told which political party I should belong to… He mentioned to you that I am PF isn’t it? I am glad that he told you that I am PF myself. I have no intention to change, I will remain PF until such a time when I… I made the decision to join PF at my own free will. I never consulted anyone…I’m PF, come 2021 I’m going to campaign for PF because I belong to PF. So don’t start writing something that has not come from me.”