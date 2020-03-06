Capitalism to blame for chaos in Zambia, says Musumali

THE Socialist Party says capitalism is to blame for the chaos in Zambia.

Socialist Party general secretary Cosmas Musumali, in a statement, said the capitalist system that had been implemented in a periphery country like Zambia was to blame for the chaos and insecurity in Zambia.

Dr Musumali stated that for almost 30 years now, the petty bourgeois ruling clique had subjected Zambians to a crude and primitive form of capitalism.

He added that individualism, greed, unbridled competition and consumerism had enabled a few to live parasitic, opulent lifestyles.

“The majority continue to live in abject poverty, squalor and in world full of superstition,” Dr Musumali stated.

“The ruling clique does not and will never have a progressive, revolutionary agenda for the masses. Its sole mission and existence is to use State power for its own selfish interests.”

He stated that for capitalists, nothing was a taboo in the quest for political and economic power.

“Corruption, theft, the plunder of public resources, destruction of the natural environment, archaic beliefs in witchcraft, use of religious charlatans, fragmentation of our people along ethnic lines and outright crime are all employed,” Dr Musumali stated. “Morality and humanity are thrown out to the dustbins of history! These are the type of leaders the capitalist system and its pseudo-democracy has bestowed upon us.”

He noted that under a capitalist society, the boundaries between lumpen and bureaucratic behaviour was thin, “lawlessness prevails and professionalism does not exist.”

Dr Musumali told Zambians not to be blindfolded by the diverse political parties for they were the same people.

“Their neo-liberal agendas are the modern day forms of slavery that our motherland, Africa, has been subjected to for over 500 years,” he stated.

“Yesterday the media was full of revelations by some religious zealot that the ruling clique owes its powers, not to the Zambian people, but to his devilish powers; today it is about the gassing of our poor people and school children as way of settling political competition; tomorrow we could end up with our people at war with each other – not for the interests of the masses, but rather as cannon fodder for the rivalries amongst the petty bourgeois elite.”

Dr Musumali stated that capitalism was a liability that must be done away with.

“All this would sound grotesque and impossible in the 21st century. But we have come to learn that capitalism at the periphery produces political outcomes and processes that are worse than the Hollywood horror movies!” stated Dr Musumali.

“This why we, as socialists, have no illusion that the capitalist system can be a solution for Zambia.”