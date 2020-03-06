Chiponda, Lombe challenge FAZ extraordinary general meeting

SUPER Strikers Football Club vice secretary Michael Chimponda and football enthusiast Mumbo Lombe have sued the Football Association of Zambia and its general secretary Adrian Kashala seeking an order that the extra-ordinary general meeting held on February 1, 2020 was in contravention of Article 26(6) of the FAZ Constitution.

In their statement of claim, Chimponda and Lombe stated that on April 13, 2019, the annual general meeting of FAZ adopted a new Constitution, which came into force immediately and the football association created an electoral roadmap leading up to the FAZ elections some time this month.

The duo stated that it was a provision of the FAZ Constitution under Article 22 that 40 delegates to the FAZ AGM representing the regional leagues countrywide should have 40 votes distributed equally amongst the regions with each region represented by five delegates.

Chimponda and Lombe said it was also a provision of the said Constitution that the council be composed of four women’s league members, who shall have four delegates each and one vote.

The two contended that in contravention of Article 22(d) of the FAZ Constitution, the association instead of allowing for an election, selected 40 delegates to attend the extra-ordinary general meeting purportedly to represent the regional leagues in contravention of Article 26(6) which required that members of the executive committee of the regional leagues, according to their statutes as approved by FAZ, which laws of the regional leagues have never been approved by FAZ.

They claimed that in contravention of Article 58(3) of the Association’s Constitution, members of the electoral ethics and appeals committees were ratified by the EGM without undergoing the prerequisite requirement of integrity checks.

Chimponda and Lombe said the FAZ ethics committee members who were ushered into office in 2019 have operated without undergoing mandatory checks, which were supposed to be conducted by the audit and compliance committee of FAZ as mandated by Article 58(3) of its Constitution.

“On or about the first week of February 2020, aspirants for the FAZ elective position were required, in compliance to Article 38(3) of the FAZ Constitution, to file their nominations for the respective positions in which they were vying for,” the duo stated.

” Various interested persons went ahead and filed in their nomination forms signalling their interest to participate and contest for various positions in forthcoming FAZ elections.”

Chimponda and Lombe said on February 15, 2020, different aspirants were informed by the FAZ electoral committee whether or not they succeeded with the integrity tests and whether or not their filed in nominations were successful.

The two claimed that in contumelious disregard of the FAZ Constitution, the chairman of the FAZ appeals committees, Mando Mwitumwa, neglected to declare his conflicted position when presiding over certain appeals and declaring interest when presiding over other appeals which stemmed from him being a partner of Messrs Mando and Pasi which firm was representing FAZ in dealing with electoral disputes.

They claimed Richard Kazala’s appeal was heard by the appeals committee without a proper quorum after the recusal of the appeals committee chairperson.

“In violation of article 62(3), FAZ willfully neglected to provide, in its electoral road map, for the appellate proceedings after an unsuccessful appeal at the appeals committee should any dissatisfied party wish to appeal to the court of Arbitration for sports and the FAZ arbitral tribunal which omission is prejudicial to any aspirant whose appeal would become academic in the circumstances,” the duo stated.

Chimponda and Lombe claimed that as taxpayers and members of FAZ, they have suffered loss as many aspirants have been excluded on unknown criteria and Chimponda was equally excluded from running for the position of vice chairman for the northern region on flimsy grounds.

The two are seeking among other reliefs a declaration that the extra-ordinary general meeting of FAZ held on February 1, 2020 contravened Article 26(6) of the FAZ Constitution as 40 of the members attended by virtue of being selected and not elected pursuant to the FAZ Constitution.

They want a declaration that the Extra-ordinary general meeting held at Golden Peacock Hotel was null and void as the 40 members who attended did not qualify to attend and vote at the meeting.

Chimponda and Lombe want a declaration that the deliberations and decision by the electoral appeals committee should reject the nomination of aspiring candidates on the basis that they failed integrity test was null and void.

They also want an order to stop the holding of the annual general meeting slated for March 28, 2020 and an order compelling FAZ to make provisions for and incorporate into its 2020 electoral road map for parties dissatisfied with the decision of the appeals committee to appeal to the court of Arbitration for sports and FAZ Arbitration tribunal interest.