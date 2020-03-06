FAZ HAPPY WITH COPPER QUEENS’ PERFORMANCE

THE Football Association of Zambia says it is happy with the women national team’s performance against Cameroon on Thursday.

The Zambia women national team succumbed to 3-2 against Cameroon in the first leg match of the Olympic qualifiers played in Yaounde, Cameroon on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking during the draws of the K100,000 rich women championship held at football house, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said the association still had confidence in the team.

“Our senior national women’s team lost to Cameroon 3-2 but we are confident that coming back home, they will give us a win. I think in yesterday’s (Thursday) game we saw sparks and the performance was brilliant. I was happy to see our team perform in that manner. Even if we went down by 3-2 goals, that is not a bad result to us, all we need is to just encourage the women as they come back to put another ten per cent to give us the much needed results on Tuesday,” he said.

“To that effect, football house has declared entry to Nkoloma stadium free but to the grand stand you will be expected to pay because it’s a small place. We can’t allow it to be for free but again the open wing is free entry and we want to encourage all well meaning Zambians to come and give that much needed support to the women because we should be getting to the Olympics after the match on Tuesday,” he said.

Kashala, however, said there was still chance for the Shepolopolo to qualify if the expected does not happen next week.

“We still have to meet Chile but I think we will try by all means to avoid that, so that we get our business done on Tuesday after we meet Cameroon. I was surely impressed with our team, I have never seen our Zambia women’s team display such kind of a performance and you would agree with me how much effort and how women’s football is really developing going forward,” Kashala said.

Meanwhile, the draws for the women’s championship has seen a final before the final as Green Buffaloes women’s team lock horns with Indeni Roses while Queens Academy will meet with Solwezi Academy.

” To also make sure that we showcase our talents in respective provinces and continue to improve women’s football in the county and in doing so we set aside a K100,000 which will see the winners walk away with K40,000 while runners up will walk away with a K20,000 and K10,000 for two teams that won’t make it to the finals, “ said Kashala.

The semifinals will be played at Nkoloma stadium on the March 14 while the final will be played the following day at the same venue.