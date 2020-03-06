Kearns asks ZEMA to effect EPR regulation on plastic

CARE for Nature Zambia says plastic pollution is one of the biggest threats under solid waste to the environment today.

Executive director Nsama Musonda Kearns said plastic pollution contaminates not only the soils but also the water ways which in turn affects aquatic and terrestrial biodiversity.

Kearns said the discharge of plastic bottles and cans on the banks of Kitwe Stream along the Jambo Drive Bridge was a clear demonstration of how rain water carries waste from around the environment into the rivers and how in turn rivers service themselves by throwing out the dirt on vegetation which acts as pollution filters.

She said a close analysis of the waste which was piled up along the stream showed mineral water bottles to be the highest in number followed by alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage plastic bottles.

Kearns said the waste statistics may be attributed to an increased number of people who were dependent on mineral water as compared to those consuming tap water due to fear of contamination while the various beverage plastic bottles reflect an increase in alcohol consumption and luxurious drinks.

“These consumer patterns are definitely good on the side of the manufacturers, producers, importers and retailers and wholesalers however inadequate implementation of Statutory Instrument 65 has placed responsibility of managing non-returnable plastic and glass bottles on the consumers, some who don’t care where it is thrown and where it will end up,” she said.

Kearns said last year, the Zambia Environmental Management Agency used the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations, Statutory Instrument No.65 of 2018 section 58 to introduce a partial ban on the use of plastics which are under 30 microns in thickness.

“EPR, SI 65 requires a person or persons whose activity generates waste with a potential to pollute the environment to employ measures essential to minimize waste through treatment, reclamation, reuse, recovery or recycling,” she said.

“What this means is that in an instance where non-returnable plastic and glass bottles are distributed, it should be the responsibility of the supplier to put in place measures to ensure that their products do not end up in the environment as solid waste. As part of their environmental policy, the suppliers’ responsibility is to raise awareness on reuse and recycling of their plastic, glass and cans including the hazards of these packages to the environment, they can also collect their packages for reuse and recycling or attach a refundable fee to the packages payable on return.”

Kearns said making all plastic, glass and cans returnable for deposit would give them value that would attract the consumer to return them to the supplier.

“If you look at the Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite bottles, 300mls, people don’t just dispose them off anyhow because there is a value attached to them which is why we are also suggesting that all plastic, glass and can packages which have no return for deposit be made returnable as a way of value addition and saving our environment from pollution,” said Kearns. “The move can also create employment for citizens as the suppliers will be compelled to have a collection point for their returned items. We are therefore kindly appealing to ZEMA to effect the EPR regulations on plastic, glass and cans to help reduce pollution, keep our environment clean and healthy and create green jobs. We are also appealing to the local authorities to increase awareness on the significance of the Keep Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy Campaign so that citizens can participate willingly knowing they are contributing to the well-being of their own country.”