Tutwa’s ‘solidarity’ post draws Facebook ire

FACEBOOKERS didn’t hold back after Kabwe Central PF member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube posted a status in solidarity with Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini on his decision to nullify Chishimba Kambwili’s seat last year.

The Constitutional Court on Monday ruled that Dr Matibini had exceeded his powers in nullifying Kambwili’s Roan Constituency seat as the function of interpreting the law and the Constitution is vested in the judiciary as provided by Article 119.

Headlining his post: “We stand with Dr Matibini State Counsel,” Ngulube states that Parliament regulates its own internal procedures and decision making.

“The doctrine of Exclusive Cognisance requires that each of the arms of government does not feel intimidated by the actions of the other. The powers of Parliament come from the Constitution. The same Constitution will live forever. Looking at this matter it’s not possible that a person can win and lose at the same time. In court there is no draw game. Mr. Speaker was right,” posted Ngulube.

However, not everyone was in agreement with Ngulube’s post.

Paul Kasonde wrote: “As a lawyer, we expect you to uphold the law for the benefit of Zambians, to the contrary you now want the law to suit your own desires. I now wonder whether we should follow the concourt ruling or your personal egocentric ideologies.”

Another unhappy Facebook user Rob Mkk commented: “You guys have become very well known for constitutional abrogations. This won’t be the first time you disrespected court ruling. Remember ConCourt ruled that all those who remained in office illegally pay back whatever benefits they enjoyed. That hasn’t been respected. As long as ruling is against PF, it’s now and void.”

Caleb E Mhlanga also lashed at Ngulube saying: “Tutwa, you are a failed lawyer, you have failed to pass the bill 10 which u defended so hard. I used to like the way you used to articulate things but now you are no longer a man I know Tutwa. If not careful, [in] 2021 you will pass the ball to other people.”

Psych Mubita Situmbaeto wrote: “Yes he was right in his own thinking to breach the Constitution but very wrong under law, so he will be dealt with for abrogating the Constitution. He needed to defend the Constitution not abrogate it.”