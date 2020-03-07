A transition from Energy Efficiency to Energy Security – Part 2

[By Eng. Chisakula Kaputu]

Energy management involves the careful management of energy as a resource from its strategic sourcing right through to its optimal usage and consumption.

Strategic sourcing of energy sources includes, for example, understanding the type of coal you source, based on its calorific value and cost per tonnage. It also includes sourcing primary energy at the right price (comparison of service providers’ tariffs, optimisation of tariffs through migration, reduced penalties and avoided additional charges due to over declared NMD or poor power factor or low load factor), etc. Optimal usage is the use of the correct secondary energy source. Use electricity to power tools (electric tools) instead of compressed air (Pneumatics). Energy consumption reduction is achieved through energy efficiency and conservation practices.

A proprietary Energy Management model devised by Sustainable Energy & Environment LTD aptly called Total Energy Management Solution (TEMS) incorporates EE+RE. Captive power/Self-generation and use renewable/alternative energy solutions also become part of this Total Energy Management Solution (TEMS). All these activities are not mutually exclusive but are inclusive of what constitutes this Total Energy Management solution. Fact is, the more energy you consume, the greater the risk that energy price increases or supply shortages could have on your operations. With Total Energy Management, you can reduce this risk by reducing your quantum of energy required and by controlling it so as to make it more predictable and non-contingent.

A strategic approach to energy management through this proprietary TEMS approach further allows you to guarantee business continuity and uninterruptible production-to-schedule with the comfort that self-generation meets this requirement. Business adoption of a strategic energy management approach is imperative in securing energy supply, containing cost, and retaining market share through a heightened customer confidence to receipt of goods at all times.

Dovetailing energy efficiency measures to a captive power solution of self-generation and use energy source that is preferably a renewable one is a logical step to take now and in future. With the heightened concerns of no readily available capacity to supply power even for new developments and as much as the present scenario indicates a glaring supply-demand deficit, the logical alternative is to self-generate.

Bringing all relevant issues in context such as regulatory and legislative directives, technical limitations and environmental concerns, a business paradigm shift to looking at ways to self-generate at almost cost parity to grid power ought to be seen. Business financial modelling and economic expression that looks at the cost of unserved energy (COUE) has to be done in motivation of putting up generating plant to serve production loads in order to meet production output that ascertains business profitability and continuity.

Granted, at first glance, the initial cost of self-generated power may present higher than the traditional grid power. However, notwithstanding the fast falling prices of power generation energy technologies, the total cost to business of energy loss needs to be brought into context. This includes cost of unserved energy, loss of market share and customer confidence as well as damage to equipment and plant due to erratic power.

Business can look to alternative renewable energy captive power solutions such as solar PV, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), and Bioenergy, et cetera, that can be realised through various mechanisms such as:

Full turnkey/ Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) solution offered to the business by an Energy Services Company (ESCO) or Energy Projects Developer where business owns the energy generating facility. These projects can also be financed off-balance sheet without the business putting up capital but rather capital is provided by an independent financier with the aim of recovering this investment plus interest over an agreed time period.

Independent Power Producer (IPP) or Energy Services Contract (ESC) model where an ESCO or Energy Projects Developer owns the facility and sells energy and energy services to business. Other than selling the traditional electrical energy (electricity), other energy services such as secondary energy steam or hot water or chilled water or compressed air can be sold via an agreed energy services contract between the business and the IPP/ESCO.

A captive power (self-generation/self –use) solution where a company’s own waste can be recycled back into the energy generation value chain supplemented through a hybrid system with say, solar PV or wind or fuel (fossil or bio), can be designed to produce clean energy (electrical and thermal) for customer-owned industrial processes in self-consumption mode. These systems are designed to avoid loss of production (security of supply from any load shedding/supply reductions/load curtailment) as well as grid-parity attainment what with the continuously rising energy prices tending towards cost-reflectivity.

An example of such a Captive Power system is given below: The Hybrid system will consist of different subsystems as described below:

Photovoltaic Generator able to provide clean energy during the day.

Anaerobic Digestion plant able to produce biogas from organic waste from a company’s own operations.

CHP (combined heat and power) unit composed of a genset powered by biogas [which is] able to provide electrical and thermal energy. The wasted heat of the genset, recovered either from the exhaust gases and from the cooling water will be used both to heat digesters and to serve Thermal Room.

Battery Bank is the electrochemical storage used to store PV energy excess and genset electric energy excess in order to optimise the frequency of the start and stop and give this stored energy back when required.

Thermal Room in which it will be installed:

Heat Transfer Tank, a heat exchanger able to direct the thermal energy to the heating system or to the cooling system as needed;

Hot Tank in order to store hot water that will be distributed to the building thermal loads;

Absorption Chiller (lithium bromide cycle) able to generate chilled water starting from hot water;

Cold Tank in order to store chilled water that will be distributed to the building cooling loads;

Heat Pump, between Hot Tank and Cold Tank, that allows to use photovoltaic energy when it exceeds both the users’ need and the electrochemical storage capacity.

Such Total Energy Management Solutions are available to be deployed by well capacitated and resourced local ESCOS to transition a business from energy wastage through to energy efficiency and finally to energy security.

The author is an energy expert and sustainability practitioner with over 25 years of experience (Industrial Mining, Academia, Power Infrastructure/ESI, Electrical consultancy and Energy advisory & consultancy).