Immigration arrests Buildcon coach and 12 players

THE Department of Immigration in Ndola has detained 12 foreign players and the coach of Buildcon Football Club for various immigration offences.

And Buildcon is on Saturday expected to play its FAZ/MTN league match with Green Buffalos at the Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola.

“This was in a routine operation conducted on Thursday, 5th March, 2020 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium aimed at screening all foreign staff employed by the Football Club. The Serbian coach, Ivan Zoric was taken into custody after it was discovered that he was holding an expired Temporary Employment Permit. The players who were detained include three Ghanaians, three Rwandese, two Congolese and one Cameroonian. Others were one Burundian, one South African and one Ivorian. Most of the players in detention were holding expired Temporary Employment Permits, while some had either overstayed their business visits or were in contravention of terms and conditions of their employment permits,” Immigration department public relations officer Namati Nshika has confirmed.

“All thirteen remain in custody, pending further immigration formalities.”

He said the department has also secured the conviction of Trust Hakaaba, a Zambian national.

“…the Department of Immigration in Chirundu has secured the conviction of Trust Hakaaba, 32, a Zambian national, for the offence of aiding and abetting of prohibited immigrants, contrary to the requirements of section 46 (1) (a) as read with 46 (4) of the immigration and deportation Act No. 18 of 2010 of the laws of Zambia. Appearing in Court in Chirundu on 28 th February, 2020, he was convicted and consequently sentenced to 24 months imprisonment with hard labour.”

Nshika said the convict was apprehended on February 19 for the offence of aiding and abetting 13 undocumented Ethiopian nationals by driving a Toyota Noah registration ALP 941 on which the foreign nationals were travelling. He has since been transferred to Lusaka Central Correctional Facility to serve the sentence.

And Nshika said the department has apprehended 168 persons for various immigration offences.

“…the Department of Immigration between 26th February, 2020 and 5th March, 2020 apprehended 168 persons for various immigration offences country wide. During this period, the Department also secured 37 convictions, removed 77 illegal immigrants from the country and refused 30 foreign nationals entry into Zambia,” said Nshika.