Prison congestion unbearable – Banda

A-37-YEAR-OLD man of Kasenengwa’s Chikuwe area who has been jailed 12 months for stealing a goat valued at K400 says prison life is bad because of congestion among other things.

In mitigation yesterday before Chipata senior resident magistrate Boniface Mwala sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for stealing a goat, James Banda of Chindola village in chief Chikuwe said it would be difficult for him to recover the time he spent in prison.

“Prison life is bad, you’ll find a situation where over 140 people share one room and when you wake up you feel as if someone has beaten you up because of the way you squeeze in one room,” he said.

Banda said the congestion in prison was unbearable.

He said he had three children who would suffer once he was sent to prison as there was no one who would look after them.

But magistrate Mwala said he noted that Banda was the first offender adding that the goat which he stole was recovered.

“I agree with you that the prison is congested because I conducted prison visit recently. However, the court cannot let criminals to be on the loose because of the congestion in prison at the expense of society,” he said.

Magistrate Mwala said the sentence is with effect from October 15, 2019.

The goat that Banda stole belonged to Alex Mbewe.