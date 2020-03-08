Headline Matters: Integrity test

This column, typically, highlights what is making news headlines, but only in my judgment. This is why you should wonder why, until today, I have not bothered to write anything about gassing. That’s what has been in the news and it has left a huge amount of destruction, especially following mob killings. How unfortunate! But why didn’t I write anything on this gassing misfortune, until today? I wanted raucous politicians to expose their silliness on the matter. I now know who is SILLIER, thanks to their daft responses to million dollar questions.

If someone thinks the only way of silencing raging gunfire is by firing more salvos, then they are wrong and stupid. Yes, stupid! I genuinely take no interest in being vulgar in real life and on this column, unless when I’m saying stuff, tongue-in-cheek! But I’m being too digressional; I’m supposed to be talking about gassing or indeed integrity test.

Look, my prized readers, restraining a crisis must not result into another crisis. If such happens, those ‘working hard’ to contain the initial crisis must be honourable enough and apologise for the resultant crisis. But if the response is justifying a negative, what can I say as a decent person? Stupid, SILLIER! If an innovative fool supports a foolish position advanced by an intelligent fellow, that fool remains unchanged and I have no issue with that. But if an intelligent being roots for a renowned fool, the equation produces two full-blown fools. I have seen that kind of evidence as politicians strive to sound reasonable on the gassing matter. So, maybe those who kept quiet, at the apex of the matter, were right. At least you and I can give them a benefit of doubt.

My prayer is that may gassing end, otherwise political arguments around the matter are too rash to reproduce. Yes, we have heard so many SILLY political responses before, in defence of this and that. But it’s like on gassing, there has been state-of-the-art foolhardiness, especially from political illiterates. But the tragedy is that political literates are cheering for the uninformed.

The following are not my sayings but I fully endorse them: ‘Everyone has the right to be stupid but you are abusing the privilege, I’m allergic to stupidity; I’ll break out in sarcasm, scientists say the world is made up of protons, neutrons and electrons. Hell, they forgot to mention morons, in politics stupidity is not a handicap, I’m patient with stupidity but not those who are proud of it.’

No doubt, the word stupid or stupidity, as it were, is topping the charts in this write-up. But why is it titled ‘Integrity test’ and not Stupidity? I can’t even satisfactorily explain. Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa, a man you’ll run out of superlatives to describe, should help me to ‘correctly’ title this article.

But I’m thinking maybe integrity tests, as applied by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), should apply to many other office-holders? Hahaha! I can’t support that because I, like many others, will be out of employment. Too much for today and I insist; let gassing end and that way, politicians’ stupidity will be confined to their air-conditioned offices, if any. Let me know if you want to read a true spiritual sermon on this column next week. But for now, say a prayer.

For the next version of Headline Matters, check The Mast on Sunday.

For reactions, text only to: +26 0977-238451

You can also like my Facebook page, Headline Matters with Chambwa.