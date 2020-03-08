Police charge Nyimba pastor for raping two women, indecently assaulting the third

POLICE in Nyimba have arrested a 41-year-old pastor of Reformed Church in Zambia for allegedly raping and indecently assaulting three women.

Eastern Province police commissioner Lackson Sakala said the incident occurred on Friday around 13:00 hours.

Sakala said the incident happened when the victims went for prayers at the pastor’s house and that the pastor told them to be entering the room one by one.

He said the pastor was spraying unknown substance on the face and mouth of the women and later raping them.

Sakala said the two victims who were raped are 23 years old while the one who was indecently assaulted was 29.

He said all the three victims were from Mtendere Compound in Nyimba district.

Sakala said the pastor allegedly managed to rape two women and that the third woman was only indecently assaulted as the pastor only poked with her private parts.

The provincial police chief said the pastor is in police custody and is charged with rape and indecent assault and that he will appear in court soon.