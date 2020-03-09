Choma man dies in all-bicycle accident

A CHOMA cyclist whom police are yet to identify has died after colliding with another rider in a rare all-bicycle accident on Saturday evening.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said the accident happened when the deceased failed to keep to his lane and collided with another cyclist.

She said both cyclists fell off their bicycles and sustained injuries.

“After the accident the unknown cyclist sustained internal injuries and died on arrival at Choma General Hospital while the other cyclist sustained a deep cut on his upper eye and is admitted to Choma General Hospital,” Katongo said.

She said the body of the deceased had been deposited in Choma General Hospital mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem.

Katongo identified the other cyclist as 25-year-old Titus Mulonda of Riverside, Choma who was riding Apolo Montego Bicycle from south to northern direction.

She said the accident happened at 19:20 hours on the Great North Road within Choma town, opposite Choma Police Station.