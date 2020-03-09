IT’S SCARY…Zambia now torn into regions – Capt Moono

CAPTAIN Cosmas Moono says Zambia is today torn into regions and whichever political party one joins, they will become an enemy of the other parties.

He has also observed that there is a vacuum in the country, where civil society organisations are concerned.

Capt Moono notes that the country’s political situation is volatile and “a bit scaring.”

Capt Moono served as Chilanga UPND member of parliament from 2001 to 2006 and won a by-election, on the same party ticket, and served between October 2010 to 2011.

“Zambia is now torn into regions. If you belong to a certain political party which is not strong in that region, you are viewed as an enemy, as a traitor, as a sellout and as everything,” Capt Moono told The Mast in an interview from Choma. “But in order for one to become a leader, you need to get votes from the whole country. Now, if these regions start viewing your political party in that manner in that region….”

He indicated that bigger political parties were becoming regional because of intolerance of one another.

“We need, as a country, to rethink, redirect our political direction and say ‘no to violence, no to insults’. Insults breed hate and eventually violence. So, in my view, the political situation at the moment is not good to participate [in] because whichever political party you join, you become an enemy of the other political party,” Capt Moono said. “We are supposed to be competing with ideas on how to develop our country but we are now competing on how to beat each other, who has the majority in that region and can beat the other ones to pulp and the beaten remains extinct in that area. That is not supposed to be the case.”

Asked if he was still politically active and whether or not he had intentions of contesting for any political office in 2021, Capt Moono responded that: “at the moment I’m just doing personal things and observing the volatile political situation in Zambia.”

“Sometimes you’ve nowhere to begin [from]. It is very unfortunate that it’s like this. So, it’s just to adopt a wait and see situation. I wouldn’t say I would like to stand or not to stand; it will depend on how political events will be as we get closer to the D-day,” he said. “Otherwise, it’s a bit scaring and those of us who don’t know what is happening, we just observe and see where we are going.”

On whether or not he had disengaged links with the Party of National Unity (PNU) led by Highvie Hamududu, Capt Moono answered: “well, I wouldn’t say I’m part of it at the moment.”

“I just endorsed Honourable Hamududu as the president of that party and supported him to form it. But when I looked deeper into his magnet attracting people, I found that he was a bit lukewarm. You know Zambian politics is a bit very volatile; you don’t need a passive kind of Christian way of approach,” he said.

About how political volatility could be eased, Capt Moono explained that blame should not be apportioned entirely on politicians but also ordinary Zambians who have an insatiable appetite for insults.

He regretted that any politician who insulted more seemed to have a larger following.

“If you don’t insult, nobody will notice you and this has made politics what it is now. Actually, I don’t know how we can reverse this. If you don’t insult, you don’t make the grade in the eyes of the Zambian voters. It’s a culture which we’ve developed which starts with individuals. For instance, the cadre of youths now are highly destroyed; they are being used just to fight opponents in the political arena without being given space to think about their future,” he regretted. “Unfortunately, these are the future leaders [and] I shudder to think what political shape they will take when they become the leaders themselves. So, it means this violence will continue, being inherited from one generation to the other.”

Capt Moono pointed out that today’s young people lacked direction and liked fighting.

He suggested that there was need for strong non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to sensitise the youth and general populace on the need to disengage from violent acts.

“Violence breeds violence and once it starts, it’s difficult to stop. In that vein, I sometimes think of NGOs like the one which was led by the late Lucy Sichone (Zambia Civic Education Association). Since her death, there has been many NGOs mushrooming but not really addressing social and civic issues which affect our daily lives. There is a vacuum there,” said Capt Moono. “The NGOs we have now are quite different; they don’t preach love. You’ll find them siding with certain political parties. Depending on which NGO you are listening to, you tend to get more less a political echo of a certain party. So, this vacuum we, Zambians, need to look at it and address it; go into the communities and address the people to shape them in a better manner.”