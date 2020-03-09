Masaiti councilor denies defaming Katambo

MASAITI ward councillor Delight Mutale says agriculture minister Michael Katambo is not entitled to a public apology and damages for defamation of character, punitive damages, damages for mental distress and anguish.

This is in a matter where Katambo has sued Mutale seeking damages for defamation of character for alleging that he has amassed wealth using his privileged position.

Katambo wants the Lusaka High Court to compel Mutale to render an apology to be circulated to the recipient of the defamatory statements and conversely a public apology in a daily newspaper having wide circulation in the country.

In his statement of claim, Katambo said between September 2019 and January 2020 Mutale issued slanderous statements against him to various people alleging that he is a thief who has been stealing tax payers’ money.

Katambo, who is Masaiti PF member of parliament, said Mutale accused him of being cruel and inhuman and that he had abandoned his family.

The agriculture minister said the Masaiti councillor alleged that he has no regard or respect for elected councillors in his constituency and as such he was unpopular and has no respect for the Lamba Royal establishment and the chiefs.

Katambo contended that the words complained of in their ordinary and natural meaning were meant to mean or suggested that he is dishonest and a corrupt man who is motivated by money and that he is a deceitful person who lacks integrity to hold the office and position of Masaiti member of parliament and Minister of Agriculture.

But in his defence Mutale denied issuing slanderous statements against Katambo.

He denied uttering statements that Katambo had amassed wealth by stealing tax-payers’ money neither did he say that the latter was cruel, inhuman and had abandoned his family.

Mutale said he would put Katambo to strict proof that the words complained of in their ordinary and natural meaning were meant to mean or suggested that the minister is dishonest and a corrupt man who is motivated by money and that he is a deceitful person who lacks integrity to hold the office and position of Masaiti member of parliament and Minister of Agriculture.

He further denied that the words complained of by Katambo meant to mean that he is an insensitive, inhuman, cruel person who has failed to take care of his family and has failed to run the affairs of his constituency and is unfit to hold the office of member of parliament, and lacked respect for traditional leaders.

Mutale refuted assertions by Katambo that the alleged defamatory statements contain serious untrue and highly defamatory comments towards him because some contain malicious falsehood.

He also disputed that the said defamatory comments were maliciously done by him to embarrass Katambo without truthfulness of the allegations, neither did he communicate to Katambo’s close associates in the the constituency of Masaiti, in the motor sports world, throughout the country, thereby posing a serious threat to his reputation and various individuals who work with the complainant in the political arena.

The defendant affirmed that he was written to by Katambo to retract the said defamatory statements but he did not reply because he did not utter such statements.

Mutale said Katambo has not been ridiculed, scorned and inconsiderable in the political arena, in any way.

“In the circumstances, the plaintiff is not entitled to any reliefs claimed as against the defendant. Save as herein before specifically admitted or not admitted the defendant denies each and every allegation contained in the statement of claim as though the same were herein set forth and traversed seriatim,” said Mutale.