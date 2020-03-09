No room for error; the fate of the Zambian Speaker

[By Melvin Chisanga]

What’s new in the news, folks? I must confess what daunting a task it is to keep pace with the speed at which news is developing in our country these days, or am I just disillusioned?

I have several times found myself wanting to add my voice to a trending story, only to hear several other developing stories hit the airwaves quarter way into my article, eish! This has resulted into many of my articles finding themselves in my history tray even before seeing the light of day.

Tired of being a history reporter, l have today chosen to look at the issue of Dr Patrick Matibini, the honourable Speaker of the Zambian National Assembly, which pretty much still looks a developing story. Unless someone is still holding on to one of those infamous black spiritual wedding rings, which the Naija boy rid our leaders of recently, I believe I am standing on Terraferma, even as I assure my readers that today’s Vantage Point will be on current affairs.

We Zambians are so loyal to our jobs that we can defend them to the last drop of our blood. Moreover, impeachment is not a one-day process. But, before I get into deeper waters, allow me to quote my next two paragraphs from the Bible.

“You have heard that it was said, ‘Eye for eye, and tooth for tooth. But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also. And if anyone wants to sue you and take your shirt, hand over your coat as well. If anyone forces you to go one mile, go with them two miles. Give to the one who asks you, and do not turn away from the one who wants to borrow from you. You have heard that it was said, Love your neighbour and hate your enemy. But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous. If you love those who love you, what reward will you get? Are not even the tax collectors doing that? And if you greet only your own people, what are you doing more than others? Do not even pagans do that? Be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect,” (Mathew 5:38-48).

In His own words, Jesus gave us the standard by which we should gauge our Christian standing by clearly outlining the requirements. You cannot just speak a country into being a Christian nation. Neither is it possible to declare one’s family Christian and expect everyone to be changed by a mere decree.

A deep retrospection on Jesus’ words in the sermon on the mount, from my vantage point, brings to the fore a serious indictment on both those who declared Zambia a Christian nation and whoever believes it is so. How can we claim to belong to a religion when through corruption you are busy violating its values with brazen impunity by stealing the social cash transfer fund in a stark contrast to what James 1:27 prescribes?

Christianity cannot be attained through a statutory instrument or through a private or government bill like one Bill 10. To the contrary, Christianity is only achievable after passing through a long heart-searching process of confession of sins and repentance to a new life in Jesus Christ. Just in case someone feels they have attained both, there is yet the third requirement which, unlike the first two that reside in one’s heart, is a public declaration of one’s new chosen life, baptism.

Though it does not guarantee someone’s repentance, it sort of sums up one’s process of becoming a Christian, and one can now be called as such; at least from a human vantage point. My question for those that still insist that Zambia is a Christian nation is, which pool have you baptised Zambia in, if not the pool of blood oozing from those that have been killed in political violence and those you have caused to perish in sacrificial road accidents?

As if to confirm people’s suspicions, this blood business has continued rearing its ugly head in our society. We recently heard stories linking gassing to collection of blood too. Looks like there is a transaction somewhere with someone who wants blood, and does not mind the status of the donor. The last time I checked, the only person who was into such transactions was the devil himself. Where then does Christ come in?

You our leaders who think you can fool us by asking everyone to close their eyes to pray so that you can have a field day of stealing without being noticed, be told today that unlike most of you who can hardly read or write, most of the people you are taking for granted by virtue of, God knows how, the offices you are holding are well read. A good number of them have even been exposed to such literature as Karl Marx’s writing on religion, which states and I quote, “religion is an opium of the people, “end of quote.

For your own information, if you think you have succeeded in pacifying our anger with religion, try getting off your political scaffolds, from where you are uttering mocking statements like I heard one downplaying the hunger situation as a fallacy that only exists in the heads of those confessing it, and rear your well-marked faces on the ballot in the 2021 general elections. You will see how, like piranha fish, the electorate will tear your flesh apart. Judgement through the ballot awaits you and your fate is certain because we put all our trust in the process, watch this space.

Enough of preliminaries, let me get to the crux. Following the constitutional court’s ruling to declare Mr honourable speaker’s decision to usurp the court’s powers and wrongfully declare the Roan parliamentary seat vacant, there has emerged a heated public debate across the cross section of society as regards his fate. Whilst some are of the view that Dr Matibini is just human, and rightly so, and they believe he needs to be forgiven as could genuinely just have erred, others are busy asking for his head on the platter. Want to get my position on this one? Let us analyse the matters together because I too have not established one.

It may sound ironical to hear people demanding someone’s blood for making a mistake in a Christian nation. Which Christian nation, when our so-called leaders are busy worshipping their forefathers with Seer 1 in their search for supernatural powers? The lightening that is going to strike those who are busy mentioning God’s name in vain is still on the charger. The nearest those that are insisting to have the word Christian in our constitution preamble should have been is to declare this country as an aspiring Christian nation.

Talking of forgiveness in this country is as good as talking about democracy, because both exist only on paper. We have been living so dangerously that laying snares at one another’s feet is no longer a big deal. Our animosity has reached the hilt and most of our relationships have waxed so cold that the only thing we now desire to see happen to our neighbours is their downfall. On a scale of one to ten, how do you think we are fairing on this one as a country against Jesus’ message in His sermon on the mount?

Before anyone goes on to vilify those that are calling for the crucifixion of Dr Matibini, maybe a quick look at the issues that he, by the use of the office he holds, has presided over and allowed to go through unabated, no matter how detrimental to the people of Zambia. Look at the way this man put this country in a crisis through his deliberate error of omission by choosing to go on holiday when he was supposed to act as president during the 2016 elections.

Having become so used to getting away with many questionable decisions that, in other societies could land him serious impropriety issues, he had no qualms to overstep his jurisdiction and declare Dr Kambwili’s Roan parliamentary seat vacant, against and overriding all the appeals against his decision. In case one does not remember, this decision led to a by-election that did not only cost our country taxpayer’s money but recorded a death too.

Unfortunately, for him, as fate may have it, Mr Speaker could not get away with this one. The dead man’s soul seems to have refused to sleep, demanding an appeasement in form of the Speaker’s job. As the Tonga saying goes, “cito ncozibide cilumya ntale,” literally interpreted as, the harbour you are so used to may be your place of crocodile attack. It basically urges us never to take anything for granted but ever remain vigilant and careful with whatever we do. As they advocate for his forgiveness, how about Mr Speaker’s sympathisers asking him why he chose to throw Mr Kambwili’s seat in the air, despite his appeals against the decision?

From my vantage point, the ConCourt could not have handed the people of Zambia a better opportunity to know their leaders than this. We have seen enough of the smoke and perhaps this is our opportunity to see the fire. The ruling could not have come at any better time than now when, with barely months before the general elections, the way the MPs would vote during an impeachment motion proceedings if tabled, would show us the objectivity of our honourables. To guarantee the certainty of the process taking place, however, two conditions have to be met as follows:

The first one calls for all those, who for once would want to see our legislature taken through its paces to determine the level of its objectivity of our MPs, to pray that the movers of the impeachment motion in honourables Cornelius Mweetwa and Garry Nkombo, do not under the influence of whatever spirit, holy or otherwise, rescind their decision to do so. The second condition calls for prayer to see the same spirit that attended Dr Matibini’s heart when he hardened it so as not to forgive the Doctor from Roan, to pay him another visit so that he does not resign in order to give way to the impeachment proceedings to kick in. Prayer!…

When he appeared on the Hot Seat on Thursday morning, Mr Kabimba came out so candid on many national issues, he was simply on fire. But being the man of controversy that he has been, at least from my vantage point, I waited for that moment of the truth I have come to know about him to manifest. And like boom, the Rainbow Party one-man commando who plays the dual roles of president and secretary general, switched his lane when he was asked about his opinion on the Speaker’s situation.

He preached forgiveness like his life depends on it. In his own words, he said the speaker may just have erred as he is just human. He reminded all those demanding for a liter of his blood how human it is to error and Divine to forgive. What a powerful sermon from an unlikely source! No wonder heaven is said to be holding in store a lot of surprises for those of my kind.

One should have seen my reaction to Mr Kabimba’s sermon. Lifting my hands in air like “amwa pealling” for a foul in the six-yard box with my team one goal down in a cup final and one of the four extra time minutes remaining to play, I was like, “what? Look who is talking.” Notwithstanding the fact that repentance is real, I must confess that looking at where we are coming from, this particular one from Mr Kabimba caught me off guard.

Does anyone remember how this man relentlessly discharged his torments on Mr Given Lubinda, despite his colleague’s appeals for a truce? This is a man who will not stop hitting his enemy even when he is down, let alone leave any enemy behind when he (Kabimba) is in a power wielding position. If you ask me, Mr Kabimba, does not have the moral right to talk about forgiveness, at least for now.

If the way we have lived our lives in the recent past is anything to go by, we may as well say there no longer remains any room for error in the way we discharge our duties. To error in today’s Zambia is no longer human, but criminal. How can there be room for error when there is no room for forgiveness? It is sad to see how error has evolved to achieve parity with self-condemnation. If we really desire our country to achieve even a semblance of a Christian nation, we need to make serious amends, folks.