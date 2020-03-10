Abuse of treason charges to fix political opponents

The treason charges against Mwangalala Ngalande and their abandonment through a nolle prosequi are scandalous.
It is really ridiculous to charge Ngalande with treason on allegations that he attempted to overthrow the government of Edgar Lungu.
Ngalande, a UPND member, was arrested on November 26, 2019 by a regime scared of its own shadow and released on March 3 through a nolle prosequi.
Treason charges should not be trivialised to penalise individuals criticizing Edgar and his government.
The ones who should actually face treason charges are those who got into public office by telling lies to win elections and once in office start abusing the laws they swore to defend to keep themselves in power.
Under Edgar’s presidency there has been excessive harassment and tampering with the rights of citizens, especially those that have to do with freedom of assembly, free speech as well as independence of the judiciary. Such abuses by Edgar and his minions is what must become treason today.
And our laws on treason are very much open to abuse. Our laws on treason, in their present form, have maintained their colonial character and are archaic and in contradiction of our constitutional and human rights. They cannot be justified in a multiparty political dispensation.
These laws were essentially designed to prevent citizens from expressing their strong sentiments against their rulers.
These laws were in full force during our struggle for independence but were ignored by the freedom fighters. Simply put, our freedom fighters chose to commit treason against Her Majesty the Queen. We gained our independence by committing treason.
There’s need to expunge these colonial treason laws from our statute books.
What must be treasonable is getting into office by manipulating the electoral process, telling lies and fostering deception as this was a way of preventing voters from ushering in a government of their choice.
For very selfish reasons, Edgar and his minions seem to have forgotten what ‘treason’ actually means – and how it can be abused.
They are willfully turning a blind eye to the sordid history of treason in this country.
We need to change our laws and narrow the definition of treason to stop these abuses.
