More needs to be done on national values, morals – CCZ

CCZ says there is a lot that still needs to be done for the country to record positive values and principles.

Reacting to President Edgar Lungu’s state of the nation address to Parliament last Friday, Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Father Emmanuel Chikoya asked if there were any values and principles to talk about under the PF-led government.

Fr Chikoya said people were being unfairly arrested on trumped up charges while PF members who came in conflict with the law were left free.

“On the national values and principles; on whether we have made improvement or not, it is on progress. There is a lot which has to be done. Just look at the Chilubi elections, just look at how we are doing in terms of governance. There is a lot that still needs to be done,” he said. “Look at how swift we are to arrest certain people and very slow in arresting others. So, there is a lot to be done…the [President’s] speech appeared to have contents; saying the right things but you would hear from the reactions when he talked about governance, fairness, equity, that we still have issues to attend to.”

Fr Chikoya said there was no need of wasting money on another commission of inquiry when the other commission of inquiry on the voting patterns had not been acted upon.

He said the country needed properly financed and equipped police to do the job professionally and without political interference.

“What has happened to the commission of inquiring on the voting patterns and violence? Do we need another commission of inquiry? I could rather we equip the police, allow the police to operate professionally and let the police be the police and let the security agencies be the agencies. We should be able to conclude these matters,” Fr Chikoya said. “The church must become a centre of proper information, of proper values. Sometimes we have a tendency of concentrating on the gospel and other things. We need to really help that member to properly possess that abundant life that Jesus talked about. And, so, it means the economics and politics and everything and so the church is better positioned because we have a captive audience every Sunday.”

He asked the Church to invest a lot in various businesses so that it could have a strong economic voice to speak for the poor.

“If there is any investment, the Christian church must be there. We have always prayed with our eyes closed. Let’s wakeup; let’s check the environment,” said Fr Chikoya. “We do hear the gold mining; is the Church present in there? Let’s get there and begin to participate in every sphere. As long as things don’t contradict our values we should invest.”