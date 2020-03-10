Retrogressive pushback on gender equality

It’s disheartening that 25 years after the Beijing Conference, we are still making promises in attaining gender equality.
And the world is seeing some pushback instead of progress.
But way before the Beijing Conference, in Caribbean, then Cuban leader Fidel Castro classified the advancement toward women’s equality in Cuba as “a revolution within a revolution.”
Fidel also once said: “The day must come when we have a party of men and women, and a leadership of men and women, and a State of men and women, and a government of men and women.”
According to Debra Evenson, “not a single country in the world exists where women presently share leadership equally with men. There are some examples of women in the role of prime minister or other chief of state office, but they are not surrounded by significant numbers of women participating in policy-making positions. These positions are invariably dominated by men. Only when women are fully integrated into decision-making institutions and processes can we speak of full equality.”
And today, UN Secretary-General António Guterres laments that “Gender inequality is the overwhelming injustice of our age and the biggest human rights challenge we face. I have said it before, and I will say it again: gender equality is a question of power. Men have used and abused power to control women and prevent them from achieving their potential for millennia. Deep-rooted patriarchy and misogyny have created a yawning gender power gap in our economies, our political systems, our corporations, our societies and our culture. Women are still very frequently denied a voice; their opinions are ignored and their experience discounted. In recent months, there have been plenty of examples. High-profile peace agreements have been signed without any women at the table.
Emergency healthcare meetings on the new coronavirus were convened with few or no women.
But women need peace, and contribute to peace, just as much as men – maybe more. Women are as vulnerable to illness as men and they make up the majority of the healthcare workforce. There is no justification for women’s continued exclusion. Women have had enough. They are protesting against femicide – the killing of women – in the streets; they are on strike for equal pay and conditions; they are calling out powerful men for violence and abuse.
Young women are redefining what power looks like. They are creating new, inclusive forms of leadership that unite people across borders and around common goals…Please keep up the pressure. Please hold the world to account. We need your passion and conviction as we face a whole range of global challenges, from climate change to conflict.
Generation Equality cannot be Generation Gradual Improvement or Generation Incremental Change… When I was a child, in many places, women were legally dependents of their husbands; they could not open a bank account or own property in their own name; and they were completely excluded from all positions of power. The change we have seen in my lifetime shows that progress is real, and possible. But it has also led to a pushback.
Twenty-five years after the Beijing Conference, progress on women’s rights has stalled and even reversed. Some countries have rolled back laws that protect women from violence; others are reducing civic space; still others are pursuing economic and immigration policies that indirectly discriminate against women. Women’s autonomy, including full access to sexual and reproductive health and rights, is far from universal. Bias against gender equality is growing in some countries.”
We need to actualise gender equality because there can be no sustainable development without equity.
Indeed generation equality means equal rights and opportunities for all women and girls, now.
Let’s fight against the retrogressive pushback on gender equality.
