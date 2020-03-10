The principled cannot steal from the poor – Lusambo

IF you have principles you cannot steal from the poor, says Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo.

Lusambo says Zambians should change their mindset and have national principles and values.

He said this at the Kabushi United Church of Zambia congregation during the mothering Sunday.

“We are happy us here in Kabushi, we truly appreciate what our mothers do for us. It was a promise that I made that I will never leave the people of Kabushi. As government these are the people that we give development, outside there. Let us be patriotic about our country. We need to have principles as a country. If you are working with principles you cannot steal from the poor,” said Lusambo.

He said development should not be given based on the face of an individual.

“Development should not be given based on the face of individuals. The UCZ has supplemented the development agenda of the government. The gap between government and the Church should be strengthened,” he said. “The issue of national values and principles is what is on the agenda of President Edgar Lungu.”

Lusambo asked the Church to help explain the contents of Constitution (Amendment) Bill No.10 of 2019.

“This issue of Bill 10 should be explained to the Zambian people. We just want to strengthen the Constitution of Zambia. So all the lies about Bill 10 should be explained to the Zambian people. So pa [on] 17th of March when the Bill is brought to Parliament, we will debate it in full,” he said.

Later, Lusambo went to visit the Kitwe Central Evangelical Church.