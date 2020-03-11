Capitalism has no human face – Kabimba

WYNTER Kabimba has described the Rainbow Party as a current that is running under the waters.

And Kabimba said the centrality of the party’s message was that Zambia’s economy would not be fixed by anybody who was going to attempt to tame capitalism.

“You can’t tame capitalism. Capitalism, as a system, has no human face. So if you are looking for high levels of employment under a capitalist system, you are wrong. If you are looking for the trickle down of the wealth generated in a country, to the bottom of the pyramid under a capitalist system, you are wrong,” Kabimba said.

“Capitalism by its nature is about the happiness of the few, at the expense of the happiness of the majority of the people….”

He says the Rainbow Party as a project is still ongoing.

Kabimba is the party’s general secretary and 2021 presidential candidate.

He made the remarks in an interview in Lusaka.

“It (the Rainbow Party) is still ongoing in terms of our day-to-day recruitment of members and mobilisation of members across districts and across provinces. We understand very well the principle of numbers in politics and from my experience, you don’t get those numbers from rallies,” Kabimba said. “If you want to marshal the numbers in politics, you must marshal them in terms of personal contacts. So, we have told our members in the field to undertake that task. If you asked me, for example, who is the district chairman for Rainbow in Petauke, I’ll tell you the name. If you asked me who is your provincial chairlady in Eastern Province, I’ll tell you the name. If you asked me who is your district chairman for Kalabo, I’ll tell you the name.”

He explained that the party had vanguard functionaries that were enjoined with the day-to-day recruitment of members.

“[They are] also ensuring that the registers that we receive here at the secretariat can be subjected to headcount audit when some of our senior comrades travel out to the provinces,” Kabimba said.

“To that extent, because we are not holding rallies, we are not participating in by-elections, it projects the Rainbow Party as an abandoned project. The answer is no! It isn’t. It is a current that is running under the waters. We are happy, so far, with the feedback that we are getting from our functionaries in the provinces and in the districts. That is what is important.”

He said the Rainbow Party had a unique message amongst all political parties.

Kabimba said the centrality of the party’s message was that the country’s economy would not be fixed by anybody who was going to attempt to tame capitalism.

He reiterated that the primary actors in the Zambian economy ought to be Zambians.

Asked if he would stand as a presidential candidate in August 2021, Kabimba responded: “yes.”

“We have to participate in next year’s elections, both at parliamentary level and at presidential level. Our aim is to ensure that we take over government and implement our manifesto. That is our objective! That is why we exist as a political party,” he said.

Reminded that many people feel he stands little chance of winning the presidency next year, Kabimba said a contest should not be looked at in that way.

“When you go to the World Cup, there are 32 teams but at the end of the day only one team takes the cup. So you can’t tell the others that ‘don’t participate, after all you may not be the one to take the Cup.’ That’s not what the contestation is,” argued Kabimba. “We know that out of the 45 registered political parties, one political party will emerge as winner. But that is not the reason why we should not participate in elections. We have to participate in the elections to market ourselves and to market our ideas to the Zambians. If they don’t agree with us next year, we have a foundation to make them change their minds in 2026 to agree with us. The Labour Party now in the UK has been in the opposition for many years.”