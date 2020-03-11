I don’t draw validation from titles, says Nakacinda

NOMINATED member of parliament Raphael Nakacinda says he does not draw validation from titles.

Meanwhile, Nakacinda, who was national secretary of the Felix Mutati MMD splinter group, says MMD president Nevers Mumba has been “knocking everywhere” in trying to work with the PF.

On November 5 last year, Lusaka High Court judge Sharon Newa declared Mumba as the rightful leader of the MMD but Nakacinda appealed the court’s judgment.

When asked why he was still being addressed as MMD national secretary by some sections, Nakacinda responded that he could not stop ‘MMD members’ from addressing him that way as the MMD held a disputed elective convention in 2016.

“Among those who were elected is myself as national secretary and that convention was disputed, hence the litigations that are going on in court. We have appealed the judgment of the High Court that ruled that Nevers Mumba is the rightful MMD president,” Nakacinda said in an interview.

“We find that the ruling is faulty in many areas. There are errors relating to the law. Because of that appeal, the members of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy who believe in the constitution of the party and the principle of constitutionalism, have continued to recognise the leadership they gave the mandate in 2016.”

He explained that if ‘MMD members’ address him as the national secretary or whatever title they chose, “it doesn’t in any way to stop Nevers Mumba or anybody to do their job, nobody has interfered with their job.”

“The only thing I found, which is a double standard, is that you the media, particularly, The Mast, you continue to call Nevers Mumba president, you call Chitika and others by their title, just because they were in court and they were not happy with the decision of the convention,” he said.

“In this case, why is it that you are playing double standards and wanting to defend a position or maybe cause the members of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy to stop calling us by what they think they elected us to be? So, when you say that ‘why are you insisting to call yourself national secretary’, it’s not me insisting.”

Nakacinda emphasised that at no time did he ever seek validation from positions but that he always did his best in whatever role he was asked to play.

“For your own information, I do not draw validation from positions. I have never fought for any position! Even at the time that I was spokesperson of the MMD…. You can ask all of them, including Nevers Mumba; I never solicited for it. It was something that the members of MMD felt I could do on their behalf,” Nakacinda said.

“Whether it’s being national secretary, when we went to the convention I never went there planning and campaigning that I’m going to be national secretary. (But) it is the members of the MMD who felt that I could play that role. If there is an effective national secretary in the MMD today, they don’t need to worry about who is calling himself national secretary, they just have to function….”

Nkacinda wondered who has stopped Mumba from having a meeting or doing anything that he thinks he should do as president of the party.

“Nobody has stopped him! So, who has gone against the judgment [of the court]? If somebody has failed leadership, just call it what it is, he has failed,” Nakacinda charged.

He reiterated that Mumba’s mandate ended in 2016 and he could not be imposed on the MMD as its leader without a democratic process to give him the mandate by members.

“Even us who were elected in 2016 at that convention which was disputed, our mandate is ending in 2021. I have not said I’m insisting that I’m national secretary because I was elected (but) I’m just describing the situation. We have since appealed and if the members of MMD believe that their national secretary is me, can I stop them? I can’t!” he said.

“That judgment has not been accepted or agreed to by members of MMD and we have the right to disagree with any judgment. if we find that the judgment is not correct. I want to firmly say we disagree with that judgment and that’s how come our disagreement has been expressed through the appeal that is in the Court of Appeal and we are going to pursue it to the very end.”

With regards to his nomination to Parliament and whether or not it was reliant on his alignment to the MMD, Nakacinda said such could amount to failing to interpret the Republican Constitution.

“We are in a working relationship with the Patriotic Front. Nevers Mumba worked with UPND and therefore he can’t swing from that end and come in an arrogant manner, attempting to supplant those that have been working with the Patriotic Front from 2015, 2016 elections,” said Nakacinda.

“If he wants to join an alliance, kwisa fye nomucinshi (simply come with respect) and say ‘colleagues, I also want to participate in this working relationship and contribute what I can.’ Nobody will chase him. He has been knocking everywhere trying to come to work with PF, but he is doing it the wrong way. The same way he publicly announced that he is going to work with the UPND, let him announce that he wants to work with PF.”