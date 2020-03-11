Lungu shouldn’t insult voters, says Tonga

THIRD Liberation Movement (3rd LM) has accused President Edgar Lungu of insulting people when he insinuated that voter apathy resulted from most Zambians not understanding and appreciating the importance of democracy.

In his state of the nation address to Parliament last Friday, President Lungu said: “One of the threats to democracy is voter apathy. A voter who is a citizen of the country, is the running fuel and engine of democracy….”

Commenting on the statement, 3rd LM president Enock Tonga said President Lungu owed an apology for insinuating that citizens knew nothing about democracy.

“Democracy and good governance does not suffer when a voter does not vote. No! That is blame shifting and high level of hypocrisy on the part of President Lungu. Democracy and good governance suffers when an untrustworthy politician like President Lungu fails to deliver promises,” he said. “The counterfeit own mouth spoken and unrealistic promises like ‘more money in your pockets’. Now President Lungu is putting more money in his pockets, relatives and cronies as he continues to establish commission of inquiry into the self-created gassing and mob injustices.”

Tonga said the voter apathy could largely be attributed to people’s awareness about dangers of unnecessary by-elections.

“The people of Zambia are now more than sure that there is no benefit from spending their precious and limited God given time and energy of their lives voting for crooks and hardcore white collar criminals hiding under the name of politicians who always benefit more from the self-made rotten art of politics while themselves get poorer and poorer each day that comes,” said Tonga.