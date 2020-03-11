Lungu’s parley speech sugar coated – Mweetwa

CHOMA Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa says he finds President Edgar Lungu’s address to Parliament last Friday heavily sugar coated but void of substance.

Mweetwa said it was absurd that President Lungu failed to give a conclusive direction on the gassing incidents in the country by stating who the perpetrators were.

“We found the Presidential address full of content, full of pristine ideas, heavily sugar-coated to sound sweet to the ears of non-suspecting bystanders. It’s like trying to calm a situation when you are behind all the evils that have been taking place in the country, especially electoral violence,” he said.

“We find it, first of all, absurd. Whereas the President had an opportunity to give finality on speculation on the gassing, the President failed to tell us who is behind the gassings. He told us that more than 50 people have died and 26 arrested, he has not told us how many are appearing before the courts of law and what offences they have been charged with. We thought that was an opportunity for him to do so because it is the most important issue affecting the peace of our country at the moment…he didn’t do that.”

Mweetwa said the nation does not want any more speculation.

“We thought he was going to give more assurances than just say we are going to crush this, crush that as government. Whereas we support him on calls to end the gassing, he should have given more meat,” he said. “We want this gassing to come to an end which government has had capacity to do so but we needed more meat so that this thing does not repeat itself. We don’t want any further speculation as to who is behind this as it has become very evidently clear the people who are behind it but it’s just that it has backfired.”

He urged President Lungu to act on electoral violence rather than give flamboyant speeches each time he had an opportunity to address Parliament.

Mweetwa reminded President Lungu about the electoral violence that engulfed the Chilubi Constituency by-election.

“He again talked about ending electoral violence and directed security agencies, the police to crack down perpetrators of electoral violence, saying one more life lost is far too much to lose. He is correct and we agree with him,’’ Mweetwa said. “But our concern is that when he went to Parliament last year, these are the same things he said and not too long ago Parliament passed a motion to end electoral violence but what have we see? We are just coming from Chilubi where there was untold electoral violence. We are concerned that whereas the ideas that the President espoused were good, what is happening on the ground is totally different.”

Meanwhile, Mweetwa said President Lungu’s talk about democracy was hypocritical because not long ago his security agencies flashed out all the opposition leaders from Chilubi constituency at the height of the campaigns.

He wondered what democracy President Lungu was talking about.

“The President talked about democracy that everyone has the right to participate. What right to participate is he talking about when he entered Chilubi not too long ago, his security agencies flashed out all the opposition leaders from the entire constituency as if he is too big to occupy the entire constituency?” asked Mweetwa. “So what democracy was he talking about? This kind of deception should come to an end. We believe that actions speak louder than words. We do not need flamboyant speeches from President Lungu for us to think he is a good leader; we need good actions on the ground. We want to see that police are arresting perpetrators of violence regardless of political affiliation. Not too long ago, a LAZ organized function was disrupted and no one has been arrested so what are you talking about?”