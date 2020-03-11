Prepare for referendum now, Kabanda urges govt

THERE is need to begin preparations for the referendum now so that by February next year the electorate will have been informed correctly on the process, says African Responsible Citizens Platform (ARCP) director Simon Kabanda.

Kabanda said he had hoped President Edgar Lungu in his address to Parliament last Friday, would prompt preparations for the referendum to amend the Bill of Rights.

“But the President did not say anything on this issue. My hope had been based on the fact that the government is in custody of my strong arguments on the need to hold a referendum to amend the Bill of Rights and the need for adequate preparations of the people before holding the referendum,” he said. “I made my presentation to the Minister of Justice, Hon. Given Lubinda, on Tuesday 16 October 2018 when I had a meeting with him in his office. Four weeks later, on Thursday 15 November 2018, I made the same presentation to the Secretary to Cabinet, then Dr [Roland] Msiska, when I had a meeting with him in his office. However, it is not too late now to appeal to the Minister of Justice to prompt the preparations for the referendum to amend the Bill of Rights, which should take place during the general elections on 12 August 2021.”

Kabanda said the 2016 referendum failed because it was tied to a general election and there was no enough preparation on the process.

He said because of those issues, many people campaigned against the referendum, even though the draft bill of rights was good for the country.

“There is therefore need to begin preparations for the referendum now so that by February 2021 the electorate will have been informed correctly on the referendum, and they will not be confused during campaigns for elections,” said Kabanda.