FIFA salutes Zambia queens

TUESDAY March 10, 2020 will forever be a day to remember for the Copper Queens as they made history and qualified for the Olympics for the first time.

It was clearly a blessed day for the Copper Queens as just after the the final whistle at Nkoloma Stadium the gates of heaven opened, blessing thousands of fans and players celebrating Zambia’s qualification.

The Queens will be representing Africa at the Tokyo Olympics for the first time after drawing 4-4 with Cameroon in the fifth and final round of the continent’s qualifiers, advancing on the away goals rule.

Grace Chanda’s brace for the Copper Queens in the first leg in Yaounde last week proved decisive as Zambia clinched the only direct qualification ticket to Tokyo.

Despite the defeat, Cameroon still have a chance to qualify to the Games when they face Chile in a two-leg intercontinental play-off next month.

And FIFA has congratulated the Football Association of Zambia and the Copper Queens for qualifying to the Olympics.

“Congratulations, Zambia! @FAZFootball have qualified for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament for the first time in their history, after defeating Cameroon 4-4 on away goals,” said FIFA in a tweet.

National Olympic Committee of Zambia president Alfred Foloko also extended congratulations to the team on their victory over Cameroon.

“As the Olympic Movement in Zambia, we are very happy and proud about this achievement and I would like to send my warmest congratulations to the team for qualifying to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” Foloko said. “We are extremely proud of these incredibly skilled and talented young women whose remarkable will power, fortitude and commitment has not only served to boost their athletic performance and standing, but also the visibility and prestige of Zambia on the world stage.”

Zambia Sports Fans Association patron Peter Makembo said the players showed that Zambia is a powerhouse of football.

“To the girls [I] want to tell them that I have been receiving congratulation messages on behalf of them, both locally and international. I want to congratulate FAZ for preparing the girls and this is time to work not talk because we must bring the medals from the games and as a sports fans mother body we shall rally behind all sports in Tokyo,” said Makembo.