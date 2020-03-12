Just Politics; “What is the message in this mess?”

[By Aaron Ng’ambi]

When life is smooth sailing and everyone seems to be happy, it is very difficult for us to take a step back and seek to learn from whatever is happening around us. However, the opposite is true, that if life is hard and people are struggling, the logical thing that people do is that they begin to pay more attention to what is happening around them and how they can draw lessons from every experience encountered. There is always a message in any mess we find ourselves in, especially if such a mess is of a greater magnitude. Today Zambians are more awake to the realities around us than ever before in the history of our country. There are more conscious Zambians at home and abroad who will do anything to see to it that our country is on the right trajectory, and it is these same Zambians that will not settle for any form of mediocrity, be it in government or even in the private sector because they know what is best for the country and what the people deserve.

Before we can conclude what perhaps could be the message in our mess today, we should first and foremost establish what the mess is or rather how the mess appears to be.

In any society where a government is negligent to investigate police killings of unarmed innocent civilians, especially children as was the case of the late Frank Mugala, a nephew of the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, I say that is a messy society. Any country where corruption is rampant, where a sitting cabinet minister is citied for corruption and the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) seeks to launch investigations on the said minister but the President does not relieve the suspected minister from his position to pave way for transparent investigations, I say we are in a messy society. A so-called democracy which denies people the right to assembly is not a democracy by any standards. Today in Zambia the opposition political parties cannot hold rallies without the interference of the police. The ordinary citizens like Pilato and others cannot even organise for peaceful protests like we see in other parties of the world without serious intimidation. In South Africa for example, the Economic Freedom Fighters just held a peaceful march protesting load-shedding by Eskom, the country’s power utility. Such a move would be a non-starter in Zambia; hence I say we have a messy situation. If the government with all of its investigative wings cannot punish cadres of the ruling party who have engaged in all sort of political violence, especially during by-elections, then I say we live in a messy society. When the police apply selective justice when it comes to political players or politics, then we surely know that our society is messed up. When top government officials can make tribal remarks publicly without shame, and receive no repudiation from the boss who happens to be the Head of State and government, I say we are in a messy society.

The idea of council workers going for months without pay, including those who work in the foreign service but yet the government goes ahead and purchases a 65 million dollars presidential jet shows that we are in a mess with a government that has messed up priorities. These council workers and our country’s envoys abroad have bills to pay, and children that need to go to school. I can go on and on citing all sorts of messy situations we are presently faced with, which by the way includes the fact that we have a president who goes before Parliament and announces to the nation that our country is prepared to deal with the possible cases of the deadly Coronavirus without stating what kind of specific measures his government has put in place to dealt with such an emergency if it were to occur. The President did not even say how much money has been allocated to the Ministry of Health in case we as a country records any cases of the Coronavirus. And perhaps worse of all, the biggest mess we currently have in our country is a system of democracy where a president is a head of state, and also the head of government which is the executive branch, but at the same time this president is a leader of a political party, and in most cases that party happens to be the majority in Parliament. Hence the doctrine of separation of powers only existing in theory, rather than in practice because even all the high ranking judicial officers such as the high court judges are all appointed by the President, and ratified by Parliament in which the President’s party usually has the majority seats. So how are the executive, the legislature and the judiciary independent in sincerity? This to me looks like a mess that needs to be cleaned up.

The writing on the wall is very vivid for anyone with common sense to acknowledge that we have a desperate and messy situation at hand. However, what we do with our predicament today determines where we will be as a nation tomorrow. We need to quickly find the message or rather figure out what it is that God wants us to learn in our unfortunate state of affairs. Let me suggest what I believe should be clear to all of our people faced with great difficulties. To me the message in this mess is simple and straightforward, the message is that things cannot continue to be this way. We need a paradigm shift, a complete 180 degree turn from business as usual to embracing a different course of action. This change can either come from within the government of the day, or completely from outside government. Zambians need to come together as we have done before in 1991 for example, and take control of our destiny. No one man or woman will do this for us; the time for us to believe in the collective and summon the spirit of togetherness for the betterment of our country is now. If we do not get this message right, there is one thing that is likely to happen to us a nation and that thing is that we will have nothing but a doomed future. In the words of Dr Martin Luther King Jnr: “We must learn to live together as brothers and sisters or perish together as fools.” Regardless of what tribe, religion or political party we belong to, we are all Zambians first and foremost.

