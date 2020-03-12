Lungu’s talk on good governance a lie –Kalaba

DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba says President Edgar Lungu’s parliamentary speech last week indicates that he “he lives in a different planet” from the rest of Zambians.

Kalaba is also distraught that the PF holds public rallies, like the one in Livingstone on Sunday, to talk to jobless and hungry citizens.

Kalaba also says if the ‘artificial’ shortage of mealie-meal in selected parts of the country is not given keen attention by the government, the issue will blow-up like the gassing phenomenon.

Kalaba was speaking on a special interview programme on Kabwe’s KNC radio on Tuesday.

Last Friday, President Lungu addressed the National Assembly on progress made in the application of national values and principles, as per Article 9 (2) of the 2016 amended Republican Constitution.

Asked for what he picked from the President’s speech, Kalaba responded that there were various pertinent issues that the Head of State was supposed to have spoken about, but that he did not.

“I have read his speech twice but I have not seen anywhere the President is talking about high mealie-meal prices. I’m just coming from FGV Milling here in Kabwe where I found a lot of people gathered, trying to buy a bag of mealie-meal…I have been in other places, even in the market here in Kabwe, mealie-meal [availability] is becoming a problem and it’s something that government should take an interest in quickly,” Kalaba said. “I want the government to be very proactive on this matter because if they don’t get proactive, it will just be the same way we had this issue of gassing. It started slowly…We might say it’s artificial but in the long run, if it (mealie-meal) can’t be found in Shoprite, you begin restricting me from buying two or three bags, then there is a problem. Mealie-meal is our stable food and so the government should take keen interest and ensure that this problem is investigated thoroughly.”

Kalaba added that if indeed there is no shortage of mealie-meal in Kabwe, let people buy as much as they want.

“Why do you want to stop them?” he wondered.

He underscored that President Lungu’s speech missed the target.

Kalaba noted that the President was not focused on what Zambians were going through, on a day-to-day basis.

“The President was shy of talking about unemployment levels of young people. He didn’t tell us that 500,000 graduates are leaving colleges and secondary schools every year, going on the streets and they are failing to find jobs. He didn’t give us a roadmap of how these 500,000 per annum, are going to be absolved in the job market,” he complained. “So, that speech was platonic – that speech was not meant for you and me. That speech clearly told you that President Lungu is not living on this planet. He is living somewhere else!”

On good governance, insofar as the President’s address, Kalaba reacted that: “ba President Lungu filya balelanda fyabufi (what President Lungu was saying are all lies).”

Kalaba pointed out that good governance, under President Lungu’s government, remained a problem.

The opposition leader wondered how one could talk about good governance in Zambia when even the political space for opposition politicians was shrinking.

“Ilelo (today) the only people abengakwata ama (who can hold) rallies niba PF. They are the only ones who can go and apply for a permit and they were even granted to hold a rally in Livingstone the other day. But the rest of us have been told that there is the gassing issue, a security concern…Them (PF) are holding political rallies!” said Kalaba.

“Nomba nangu bakwate ama rally tayabafwe (but even if they hold rallies, it won’t help), baonka apashili ibele (they have hit a snag). They are holding rallies to address unemployed people who can’t afford to buy mealie-meal! The people who are being addressed at rallies have graduates for children at home who can’t find jobs.”