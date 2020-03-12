Edgar Lungu says “one of the threats to democracy is voter apathy. A voter who is a citizen of the country, is the running fuel and engine of democracy….”
Voter apathy occurs when eligible voters do not vote in public elections. Outside of election time, voters may seem disillusioned with the political process or politicians in general. In a country supposedly run by elected officials, disenchanted and inactive citizens can present problems. For example, when very few people vote, the politicians elected do not represent the beliefs and values of the general population. Voter apathy has been compared with a sort of political depression, where one feels helpless and unable to influence important events.
The major cause of voter apathy is a general lack of agency: citizens may doubt their ability to make a difference. Another major cause of voter apathy is lack of interest in the political process. A large chunk of Zambians choose not to vote in political elections. Why don’t people vote? The first reason why people don’t vote is simple: they just are not interested. Many people who don’t vote believe they don’t understand enough about the government, the election process or individual party policies. This is largely down to our education system, which does not equip students with relevant political knowledge. Consequently, many students leave school at 18 with little to no knowledge of Zambian politics. Without the right political education, young people don’t feel able to engage with politics, a fact which has previously impacted young voter turnout. It’s clear a large proportion of the Zambian public have had enough of the political liars, who they neither trust nor relate to. In politics, voter apathy is perceived apathy – lack of caring – among voters in an election.
Voter apathy or lack of interest is often cited as a cause of low turnout among eligible voters. Political alienation may be confused with voter apathy. Sometimes, alienated voters do care about an election, but feel estranged or disaffected from the system or somehow left out of the political process.
The psychological factors that influence voter behaviour are a voter’s perceptions of politics, that is, how the voter sees the parties, the candidates, and the issues in an election. It is said that it is essential to liberty that the government in general should have a common interest with the people. And a bond between the people and the representatives is particularly essential. Frequent elections are unquestionably the only policy by which this dependence and sympathy can be effectually secured. All Zambians seem to do, politically, is vote for president every five years or during presidential by-elections, and not much else; they’ve abandoned politics.
The lack of automatic voter registration contributes to the issue that there are over a third of eligible citizen in Zambia that are not registered to vote.
As such, turnout comparisons should not be solely based on the number of registered voters.
While elections are an occasion for people to have a say in how they are governed and who will hold political power, voter apathy is a growing concern, especially among young people. Given their large numbers, when young people vote, they can decide elections.
There are several reasons why younger people tend to be underrepresented at the polls. One, ironically, is their frustration over serious problems that may be affecting their country. One of the problems is if you are a young person in this country you are coming of age in an environment where you see corruption, you see that your tax money isn’t giving you benefits, the schools are bad, the clinics, hospitals are bad, the roads are bad, and the electricity is bad. The enormity of the task of changing the environment, we think, is something that drives voter apathy.
Voter education may be the best solution for apathy because it helps people understand that while countrywide problems need to be dealt with, participation in elections is one way of taking action to fix the situation.
To be truly effective and see concrete change it is important not just to vote but also to hold the elected officials accountable and even influence them by offering suggestions.
Leadership is demonstrated when you have solutions. It’s not easy, but there has to be that broader civic consciousness that isn’t just about asking the state, which itself often lacks the capacity to solve problems.
Another reason for youth voter apathy is because many young people have different priorities due to their financial troubles in terms of jobs and where to live and trying to go to school and trying to get the money for school and for books. Young people have to assume their own destiny through politics if they want to make a change. No one but themselves can create a change for themselves. They should forget their doubts and fears and make their first political steps, if they really want to make a change.
